Onam 2024: Where to have Onasadya in Thiruvananthapuram

Choose from a wide range of Onasadya in the city

Updated - September 11, 2024 03:39 pm IST

Onasadya

Onasadya | Photo Credit: R K Nithin

O by Tamara, Akkulam

Sadya on September 14 and 15. Choose from the time slots 12noon, 1.15pm and 2.30pm. Priced ₹1,499 plus taxes. Contact: 0471-6660888 or 7100111.

Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram

Sadya at ₹999 plus taxes per head or opt for a takeaway sadya at ₹1,500 per box for two people. Contact: 9287410110

The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel

On September 15 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Cost is ₹1,999 plus taxes. Contact: 7510593109.

Hilton Garden Inn, Statue

Have a sit-in sadya or opt for takeaway on September 14 and 15. Rate is ₹1,299 plus taxes per person. Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Takeaway available from 11am. Contact: 8111886844

Hyatt Regency, Thycaud

Sadya available in two slots on September 15, 12.30pm and 1.45pm. Rate is ₹1,800 plus taxes. Contact: 9778634028, 6238600446

Villa Maya, Eenchakkal

On September 14 and 15. Rate is ₹2,500 per head. Contact: 8129543444.

Amritha Heritage

Takeaway sadya on September 15 at ₹699. Book on 8714653336, 0471-2220024

Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Kovalam

Onam package with tour of the space, gift, sadya and games at ₹999. Sadya alone costs ₹599. Contact: 9288001155

Published - September 11, 2024 03:38 pm IST

The Hindu MetroPlus / Onam

