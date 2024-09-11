Onam 2024: Where to have Onasadya in Thiruvananthapuram

O by Tamara, Akkulam
Sadya on September 14 and 15. Choose from the time slots 12noon, 1.15pm and 2.30pm. Priced ₹1,499 plus taxes. Contact: 0471-6660888 or 7100111.
Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram
Sadya at ₹999 plus taxes per head or opt for a takeaway sadya at ₹1,500 per box for two people. Contact: 9287410110
The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel
On September 15 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Cost is ₹1,999 plus taxes. Contact: 7510593109.
Hilton Garden Inn, Statue
Have a sit-in sadya or opt for takeaway on September 14 and 15. Rate is ₹1,299 plus taxes per person. Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Takeaway available from 11am. Contact: 8111886844
Hyatt Regency, Thycaud
Sadya available in two slots on September 15, 12.30pm and 1.45pm. Rate is ₹1,800 plus taxes. Contact: 9778634028, 6238600446
Villa Maya, Eenchakkal
On September 14 and 15. Rate is ₹2,500 per head. Contact: 8129543444.
Amritha Heritage
Takeaway sadya on September 15 at ₹699. Book on 8714653336, 0471-2220024
Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Kovalam
Onam package with tour of the space, gift, sadya and games at ₹999. Sadya alone costs ₹599. Contact: 9288001155
Published - September 11, 2024 03:38 pm IST