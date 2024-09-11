Where to get your onasadya in Kochi

Port Muziris

Nedumbasserry

Onam at Port Muziris, a tribute portfolio hotel by Marriott at Kochi Airport, will serve two iterations of the Onasadya - vegetarian and non-vegetarian. You can either dine in or take away; home delivery is free for a five kilometre radius. The sadya is available from September 13-15, between 12.30pm-3pm. The sadyas are priced ₹899 and ₹950 plus taxes for the vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. There is a 15 per cent discount for early birds. Payasams such as palada are available for dine-in and takeaway, available till September 16.

For more details contact 90726 11892

Monsoon Empress

NH Byepass

Savour the traditional flavours of the Onasadya, with dishes such as sambar, avial, thoran, kalan, and olan along with a range of payasams at Monsoon Empress on September 15, Thiruvonam Day. From 12.30pm - 3 pm, priced ₹1000.

For reservations contact us at 7511100508 or 8137042080.

The Renai Kochi

Palarivattom

Thiruvonam sadya at Gazebo, The Renai Kochi, boasts a lavish spread of the traditional onasadya dishes that includes 28 dishes and a variety of payasams such as adapradhaman, palada, parippu pradhaman, and pazham payasam. Take away counters for the payasams will also be open till September 15. There is a take away option for onasadya too on Thiruvonam Day (September 15). The dine-in sadya for one will be Rs. 840 and for takeaway (with two payasams) Rs. 940. Plantain leaf will be provided

For reservations and enquiries contact 9388211118, 9745006999

Grand Entree

Vyttila

From payasam to pulissery and everything in between, the Onam sadya at grand Entree promises to fulfil your sadya craving. Kichadi, koottu curry, sambar, a variety of erissery, rasam, aviyal, thoran, pickes and three payasams — parippu, pazham and palada — to boot, the sadya is sure to make one feel sated. On till September 15.

To book, call 9678888883. ₹499 plus taxes.

Telicherry Kitchen

Kathrikadavu

Telicherry Kitchen may be loved for its Malabar parottas and chicken 65 and the Malabar biryani, but this Onam, they are laying out a vegetarian sadya spread. Over 25 dishes — from pickle to payasam — will be served for the sadya on a banana leaf.

To make reservations call 9656044444. ₹499 plus taxes.

