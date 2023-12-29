Where Hyderabad wined and dined in 2023

December 29, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Whisky Samba, the concept restaurant cum bar at Sattva Knowledge City, Hyderabad offers much more than 250 different types of whisky and whisky-based cocktails it boasts of. The modern menu specialising in whisky-paired cuisine and signature char grilled meats is a treat for gourmands. Whisky Samba (WS) Hyderabad features one of the longest bars (50ft), manned by Italian mixologist Jonas Vittur. The menu is curated by food historian Anoothi Vishal and WS corporate chef Kaustubh Haldipur. The chef’s signature dishes in the Japanese menu features the Ice Apple Ceviche, Truffle Salmon Carpaccio, Fast Sushi, The Izakayan Comfort of Crunchy Chicken Karaage, Panko Crusted Calamari and more. Whiskies at Whisky Samba have been designed by the palate and for each mood, preference and style such as fruity/floral/spicy. wood finish/smoky, peaty and intense, Japanese, rare and vintage, robust, Indian premium along with others. If you are looking for the best cocktails at WS, try Mr Spice & Nice, Funky Geisha, Whisky Samba Sour, Hyderabad X Manhattan and Natu Natu Tempesta

Zila at District150 at Salarpuriya Satva is the city’s first progressive Indian restaurant. It looks simple but the food comes in as stylishly plated dishes that have a signature Indian flavour. Here, nachos are replaced by sweet potato or raw banana chips. Hummus is a take on the popular Punjabi chole with a dash of the Bengali railway mutton curry taste. Lamb shank comes with a potato mash that is inspired by the popular Assamese accompaniment-the alu pitika. Their poriyal comes with short grain rice risotto, mascarpone and parmesan crisp and Not Regular Khichdi that is truffle scented millet and quinoa with brown butter morels, yogurt pearls and achari emulsion. But like a khichdi truffle.

Burma Burma is an ode to Burmese cuisine by a family who grew up eating Burmese food the authentic way . Thanks to their family connections, the founders of Burma Burma — Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta — are making sure to showcase more than Khowsuey as Burmese food. Burma Burma restaurant and tea room is a ten-year-old brand known for its exclusive Burmese cuisine and hand-picked teas. It is where you get the traditional Burmese signature Mohinga Noodle Soup — lemongrass-infused lentil and banana stem soup with rice vermicelli and crisps. The restaurant is also proud to use a variety of fermented ingredients in their dishes.

Pa Pa Ya the pan-Asian bisto in Jubilee Hills is now the latest hangout place. Outdoor seating, naturally lit indoors and stylish plating all make this place a winner. They serve flavours from Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore. They also boast of promising drinks from their bar. Baos, salad and momos are must eats. At Pa Pa Ya the number of starters outplays the main course and each starter is better than the other. The casual vibe of the place adds to the allure, so if I am dining here, it will be a bunch of starters for sure. The desserts are nice too.

Manam Chocolate at Karkhana, Secunderabad is not just a place for chocolate lovers. It presents an evolved Indian craft chocolate experience, where familiar Indian tastes and novel global preferences intersect, one that explores the endless possibilities of cacao, beyond bean-to-bar. Manam has over 45 categories reflected in over 300 unique products showcasing the potential of cacao in an unprecedented way. Signature tablets, bonbons, truffles, nama, barks, fudge, palettes, Rochers, clusters, macarons, Gianduja, spreads, cakes pastries, Viennoiserie, hot and cold beverages, a range of ingredients for bakers, and much, much more. Manam Chocolate is a heartfelt homage to the exceptional originality of cacao from the West Godavari region. At the Manam cafe, dining ranges from salads for weight watchers to sandwiches for carb lovers. Curated for comfort and nostalgia, it offers millet tacos, kheema bunny chow and chicken liver on toast among it many signature shareable plates along with the more wholesome Signature Manam Breakfast and single origin chocolate paired with waffles, pancakes and French toast made with house-baked bread.

Social finally opened in Hyderabad at Raheja Mindspace. The brand’s 50th outlet is all set to wow Hyderabadis with its food, music and the morning to night concept. Like all other Socials, the one in Hyderabad too has a section that operates as a work space, a bar and then finally a high-energy space. So you can begin with a breakfast coffee over a meeting and end the day over drinks, music and fun with like-minded people. The city’s Social menu has a special Hyderabadi section that features the favourite Khichdi-khatta keema. The spaces are all thoughtfully provided with with ramps to help ease access.