What is your favourite milk made of?

If you are Indian, you probably grew up drinking milk. It has, after all, been an integral part of the Indian diet, from yoghurt to lassi. However, over the past few years, a growing number of people in our dairy-loving country have started looking for milk in oats, nuts, seeds, and even millets.

“There are are five reasons why people today are going plant-based,” says Raj Ganpath, co-founder and CEO of The Quad, Chennai-based health and fitness company. He continues, “First is because of allergies or intolerances. Second, people who are vegan, then calorie consciousness, because of the adultration in milk and finally because there are more options now. Earlier it was only milk and even if there was a slight gut irritation or indigestion, people ignored it and continued to drink dairy milk. It is nutritious but has 110 calories and on the other hand almond milk has 30-40 calories only.”

He adds, “So if you want to switch to plant-based milk, the first question to ask yourself is why. Then based on how you are planning to consume it and having in mind the allergies you have, choose the milk that suits you.”

The consumption of dairy alternatives is a trend that has grown steadily. For Altco, the plant-based milk start-up, the growth is 15-20 per cent year-on-year, shares Sumair Sachdev, chief operating officer. “Our consumers are not just vegans and people who are lactose or gluten intolerant. In fact, we don’t say ‘vegan’ on our packaging because we see people using plant-based milk in a lot of dishes. Our customers enjoy using it in eggs, overnight oats etc.,” he shares.

Abhay Rangan, co-founder of Nourish You, a plant-based food brand, believes that this is how the market is growing. “This market has not grown just because of direct consumers. They try adding it in their coffees and teas, and when they like it, they move on to consume the milk too. The market is fairly ingredient-agnostic. At Nourish You, we have oat and cashew milk, which we package as plant-based milk. As long as they know it is plant-based and tastes good with their beverage, they are good,” says Abhay. But when it comes to consuming milk as a drink, he says, almond milk is what many people prefer.

According to Sumair, in the plant milk hierarchy, almond and oat milks are more popular while soy has been dethroned. This could be because oat milk tends to works well with coffee and tea, which has led to more coffee shops offering it as part of their menu. “No one comes in asking if we have alternative milk anymore. They just go ‘one oat milk cortado’. This shows how common plant-based milk has become,” shares Manoj Padmanabhan of Beachville coffee, Chennai. He adds, “While we refer to them as alternate milk, the way we use them in recipes is not just as substitutes anymore. There are dishes where oat milk tastes better than dairy. We have a cold shaken filter coffee that tastes great with coconut milk.”

Sridevi Jasti, consultant and founder of Vibrant Living, a plant-based organic food store in Hyderabad, agrees. “With plant-based products, there are so many varieties. Peanut curd is very popular and is a good savoury option, coconut too. Many people come in for the health benefits, looking for better gut health and continue for the taste,” she says.

“Social media has played a crucial role in growing the plant-based milk market and it also helps that there are celebrities who have a plant-based diet. Now I don’t have to inform people about the benefits of consuming plant-based. I just upload recipe videos and people give it a try,” Sridevi shares.

The scale at which plant-based milk is produced has grown multifold over the years. As a result, Sumair believes the cost of the products will also come down. “Earlier, this was one of the main reasons why people had reservations in going plant-based. In 10 years, plant-based milk can become as affordable as dairy milk,” he states.

Not just the behaviour and taste of milk, plant-based milk brands believe that even the supply strategy used in the conventional milk market applies here. “There are already many plant-based milk subscription plans where a tetra pack is delivered every week or the frequency is customised. Since these milks have a better shelf life, it is not a problem. But we are even testing a model where bottles of fresh plant milks with clean labels can be delivered even once in two days and the results are promising. We are also looking at new - rather old - exciting ingredients that can be milked,” adds Abhay.

As a result of this convenience, more innovations and sources are being looked into in this space. Using techniques like precision fermentation, milk is being brewed like beer by brands like Bengaluru-based Phyx44. “This cultivated milk is exactly like animal milk. So if you have any milk allergies, this milk won’t be consumable too. It is similar to lab-grown meat. The practice uses far less water, space and greenhouse gases. There are no unethical large farm practices here either, “ says Bharath Bakaraju, founder of Phyx44.

This concept is still in its nascent stage but it is set to grow. ”In about two years, this milk will be available in the market - it is already available in Singapore and Israel. The trend is catching on and many more businesses are coming. To begin with it will be slightly more expensive. But when more people begin to consume, more businesses will come up and the cost will come down,” Bharath adds.

