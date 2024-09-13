What is Kerala’s favourite payasam?

Kerala’s enduring love for palada payasam extends beyond the banana leaf. Cakes to cake tubs, cake jars, tres leches, even cheesecake, every Onam, a new version of the palada appears! This thick milk payasam in light blushing pink colour enriched with square nuggets of ada (steamed rice), however, has a fairly recent history on Kerala’s payasam map.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed to have gained popularity post the white revolution of the 1970s, when milk was made available in plenty. A landmark project of India’s National Dairy Development Board, it doubled the milk available per person in India. And this could possibly have led to milk being used instead of coconut milk in payasam. The ada pradhaman, made with ada, jaggery and coconut milk, was commonly prepared in homes until then along with the other jaggery-coconut milk payasams including parippu (lentil), chakka (jackfruit)and pazham (banana) to name a few. Once the palada came in, it won instant acceptance among the masses.

Kavadi Kumar, who owns and runs Balambika, a catering service in Palakkad, remembers the flutter palada created in the 1970s. The 59-year-old, who has been working in the industry for over 45 years, says post 1980s, the palada held sway in the Palakkad-Thrissur-Ernakulam regions. “Every feast had to have the palada. And the popularity continues to this day. Before the 70s, it was the idichupizhinja (coconut milk-based) pradhamans that were in demand,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the palada took over, there has been nothing to beat its popularity, he says. “These days, every one makes the palada, but very few times does one come across a palada that is made the right way,” says Kumar. “The milk has to be boiled and reduced and it has to simmer for at least one-and-a-half hours, before adding the sugar, boiled for another one-and-a-half hours and only then does the ada go in. The real palada has the colour of chembakapoo (champa flower).”

In Thiruvananthapuram, however, it is the ada pradhaman that reigns supreme, says culinary expert, TV personality and vlogger Lekshmi Nair. “It is the first payasam to be served in a feast. Though over the past few years, palada has found its way here, it is ada pradhaman that is more popular,” she adds. The last of the payasams to be served in a feast is the paalpayasam (milk and rice payasam), which is relished with boli, she adds.

“Historically, the payasams made in Kerala homes were an extension of what was offered as prasadam from the temples. There were two varieties — milk based and jaggery based. Among the milk payasams, it was the paalpayasam, which had just milk, sugar and kuthari (brown rice).” The Ambalapuzha paalpayasam deserves special mention here, she adds. “It is believed to be the origin of the tradition of making milk and rice payasams in Kerala. It is not flavoured with cardamom or raisins or cashew. The paalpayasams that we make at home are various iterations of this famed payasam, made as an offering to the presiding deity of the temple, Lord Krishna,” says Lekshmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala’s payasam library is full of variety — parippu (lentil), gothambu (wheat), pazham (banana), chakka (jackfruit) that are made using coconut milk and jaggery. Payasams that are made using coconut milk are usually known as pradhaman. Over time, rice flakes (aval), seasonal fruit, even vegetables such as cabbage came to be used to make payasams, not to mention the much-loved vermicelli payasam.

The pradhamans are inextricably linked to Kerala’s food history, but that does not mean that we did not enjoy our traditional milk-based payasams, says Sathy T M, a retired mathematics teacher, based in Kochi. The septuagenarian says she prefers the original paalpayasam, also known as pancharapayasam to palada. “With the popularity of palada, I feel the paalpayasam has lost its place,” she adds.

Hailing from Poopathy in Thrissur, Sathy says the pancharapayasam was the only milk-based payasam made on special occasions. “It is a simple, yet rich payasam. The original paalpayasam is not garnished with raisins or cashew. The key to making a good paalpayasam is to reduce the milk by stirring constantly. For 10 glasses of milk, one glass of rice is added and two glasses of sugar. Only after the broken rice is cooked is the sugar added,” Sathy adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.