What Bengaluru’s restaurants are offering for Onam 2024

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

Chef Regi Mathews’ restaurant is back with a range of offerings for Onam. If you are looking at dining-in, their sadya (₹1,390) is available at St. John’s Auditorium in Koramangala (September 14 and 15) for lunch. Delicacies include cheru pazham, chena chops, avial, thoran, and a range of condiments.

For takeaway, try the Onasadhya Festive Meal in A Box (available on September 14, 15) that comprises 26 traditional vegetarian dishes. Ideal for five people, it is available only for lunch and priced at ₹6,750.

Fancy just the payasams? The ada pradhaman, chakka pradhaman, palada, and idichu pizhinja payasam. are available in one litre take-away packs ( ₹900) and 500 ml boxes ( ₹450) through advance booking only.

Details on kckonam.com

Salt Mango Tree, Indira Nagar

The festivities that began on September 9 features a grand meal (upwards of ₹950) of over 20 dishes including parippu, sambar, rasam, inji puli, thorans, payasams, and other curries. They are also taking orders for sadya boxes (upwards of ₹1,000) and payasams ( ₹799 per litre),

Until September 17, 11 am to 5 pm. Details on saltmangotree.co.in

Coracle Cafe @ Bangalore International Centre

Alongside traditional offerings ( ₹1,699) such as the mezhukkupuratti, avial, olan, erisherry, pineapple pachadi, vellarikka pachadi, thoran, parippu, among others, the restaurant has treats for meat eaters too. The non-vegetarian sadya ( ₹2,199) has classics like the fish fry, beef ullarthu, prawn fry and chicken fry.

On September 15, 12-1.30 pm and 2-3.30 pm. For enquiries, call 96116 52064

Anju’s Cafe, Ranga Shankara

For Anju Sudharshan, who has been cooking the sadya for over 20 years, her one-day culinary affair will be hosted at the city’s popular theatre space. It commemorates the tenth day of the festivities Thiruvonam, and guests can savour a traditional feast with 32 items such as puli inji, pachadi, kootu curry, kalan, kichadi, thoran, and payasams. thiru onam

On September 22, at 12 pm and 130 pm. ₹1,200 per head. To book, call 9845036605.

Moplah’s, Koramangala

At the newly-opened outlet in the city, guests can relish a sadya featuring 30+ dishes including a mix vegetable thoran, mathanga errissery, masala curry, avial, a range of pickles such as vadukapuli achar, kadumanga achar, garlic and raisin pickle, and payasams.

On September 15 from 11 am to 4 pm. ₹1,499 for dine-in and ₹2,499 for takeaway for two.

