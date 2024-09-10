ADVERTISEMENT

What Bengaluru’s restaurants are offering for Onam 2024

Published - September 10, 2024 03:01 pm IST

From sadya meal boxes and payasam-only takeaway, here is what Bengaluru’s restaurants have on offer this Onam

Nidhi Adlakha
Nidhi Adlakha

Traditional Onam sadya served in banana leaf

Kappa Chakka Kandhari 

Chef Regi Mathews’ restaurant is back with a range of offerings for Onam. If you are looking at dining-in, their sadya (₹1,390) is available at St. John’s Auditorium in Koramangala (September 14 and 15) for lunch. Delicacies include cheru pazham, chena chops, avial, thoran, and a range of condiments. 

For takeaway, try the Onasadhya Festive Meal in A Box (available on September 14, 15) that comprises 26 traditional vegetarian dishes. Ideal for five people, it is available only for lunch and priced at  ₹6,750. 

Fancy just the payasams? The ada pradhaman, chakka pradhaman, palada, and idichu pizhinja payasam. are available in one litre take-away packs ( ₹900) and 500 ml boxes ( ₹450) through advance booking only. 

Details on kckonam.com

Offerings at Kappa Chakka Kandhari | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Salt Mango Tree, Indira Nagar

The festivities that began on September 9 features a grand meal (upwards of  ₹950) of over 20 dishes including parippu, sambar, rasam, inji puli, thorans, payasams, and other curries. They are also taking orders for sadya boxes (upwards of  ₹1,000) and payasams ( ₹799 per litre), 

Until September 17, 11 am to 5 pm. Details on saltmangotree.co.in

Coracle Cafe @ Bangalore International Centre 

Alongside traditional offerings ( ₹1,699) such as the mezhukkupuratti, avial, olan, erisherry, pineapple pachadi, vellarikka pachadi, thoran, parippu, among others, the restaurant has treats for meat eaters too. The non-vegetarian sadya ( ₹2,199) has classics like the fish fry, beef ullarthu, prawn fry and chicken fry. 

On September 15, 12-1.30 pm and 2-3.30 pm. For enquiries, call 96116 52064

The parippu payasam | Photo Credit: santhosh_varghese

Anju’s Cafe, Ranga Shankara

For Anju Sudharshan, who has been cooking the sadya for over 20 years, her one-day culinary affair will be hosted at the city’s popular theatre space. It commemorates the tenth day of the festivities Thiruvonam, and guests can savour a traditional feast with 32 items such as puli inji, pachadi, kootu curry, kalan, kichadi, thoran, and payasams. thiru onam

On September 22, at 12 pm and 130 pm.  ₹1,200 per head. To book, call 9845036605.

Moplah’s, Koramangala

At the newly-opened outlet in the city, guests can relish a sadya featuring 30+ dishes including a mix vegetable thoran, mathanga errissery, masala curry, avial, a range of pickles such as vadukapuli achar, kadumanga achar, garlic and raisin pickle, and payasams.

On September 15 from 11 am to 4 pm.  ₹1,499 for dine-in and  ₹2,499 for takeaway for two.

