We try Chennai’s viral mango dessert from Pastry Kadai

If you are from this city of eternal summer and are privy to the odd phenomenon that is ‘Chennai Twitter’, it is likely that you may have chanced upon the words ‘One Day in Bangkok’ over the last week.

Pictures of this mango-based dessert from Pastry Kadai, a cloud kitchen selling baked goods in Anna Nagar, have flooded the internet. Sakthi KN Dharni, its founder who was never on X (formerly Twitter), joined just so she could catch up on the chatter about her dessert boxes.

“I had no idea what was being said. Were they praising us or were they yelling? I just knew that we went from getting about 40 orders a day to about 110 — nearly triple our capacity. We have been sold out on a good number of days too. Growth is good. Everyone likes growth,” says this self-proclaimed CA dropout.

What, though, has drawn Twitterati to these boxes and why have they promoted discourse on social classes? (References have been made to the dessert’s price point. It costs ₹850 a box).

A peek into their viral blue and white tin of four layers leads us to a light vanilla sponge soaked in pandan infused coconut milk and coconut cremeux (a smooth sauce). It is topped with thick mango compote (jam studded with pieces of fruit) over which aesthetic slices of mango are set. A good steel spoon is required to neatly scoop out all the layers. It also requires stealth to ensure that one gets through the box quickly without having to share.

Although a mouthful, One Day in Bangkok is perfectly sweet, combining globally familiar flavours of mango and coconut, a tried-and-tested duo displaying the prowess of tropical fruits.

“Bakers wait for mango season. Around this time, everyone is itching to try something new. Last year, we worked with similar flavours for another layered dessert called the Summertime Flirt with a mango cheesecake and a soft coconut jelly. This time, we drew up a chart to see the various mango combinations. Coconut continued to catch our eye,” says Sakthi. Several taste tests with inputs from friends and strangers helped build the final product that this baker released in summer.

Pastry Kadai’s success comes from humble beginnings. Sakthi baked her first cake (a blueberry cream cheese cake) for her brother’s birthday in 2019. Her intention was to explore the world of baby food but this attempt eventually led to the establishment of a cloud kitchen.

“I began the shop in 2021 after a lot of deliberation because I wanted to give in to my creative side. I was only an exam away from my Chartered Accountancy final. As someone who trusts their gut, this decision felt right. I introduced three tea cakes — all of which were hits. Over time, we’ve broadened the menu and increased staff. It has taken time to build,” she says.

Summer season will end soon and so will the supply of mangoes but Sakthi is resolute about keeping the momentum going. Over the last few years, Sakthi has been carrying a book and pen wherever she goes to make notes of flavour combinations and textures that tend to go well. This is because she is looking to venture into the world of viennoiseries. “Savouries are my forte. It is where I can play,” she says.

Pastry Kadai is at 303, Ponni Colony Main Road. Orders can be placed at thrivenow.in. A box of One Day in Bangkok costs ₹850 + taxes.

