Did you know your seafood platter could taste better if you pair it with water with natural salt? That is what Ganesh Iyer, a certified water sommelier, advises. If wine and cheese is a classic pairing, pairing a dish with the right kind of water would make for a perfect meal.

Varied types of water being paired with different kinds of food is a concept unheard of in the India. We are still coming to terms with natural mineral water versus packaged drinking water and plastic bottles versus glass bottles. However, this culinary practice of pairing has been in use in Europe and the US for over a decade. The many varieties of water — plain water, mineral water, sparkling water and so many more — merit a discussion on pairing the right kind of water with various dishes. Ganesh Iyer, who claims to be India’s first and only certified water sommelier, provides technical support to the many palatable characteristics of water.

What is the role of a water sommelier in the world of food and beverage? A water sommelier guages the origin, composition and nutritional benefits by which different kinds of water can be distinguished; a ‘water sommelier’ accreditation helps Ganesh understand the nuances and varied properties of water. Ganesh has been instrumental in launching various brands such as Evian, Ferrarelle, Himalayan Glenmorangie, Smirnoff Black, Orangina, Perrier, and Qua in the Indian market.

Which water should one choose to enrich a dining experience? Ganesh, managing partner at Veen asks: “ So how does one pair different types of water with various food and cuisines? To begin with, based on the mineral composition, the nuances and the flavour can complement or contrast the food profile one has with it. Natural mineral waters, composed of very low TDS (totally dissolved solids) in the range of 17-60 mg, would go well with crabs or lobsters as its low minerality does not overpower the natural flavour of the crustaceans. On the other hand, a Mediterranean dish would pair better with natural mineral water that has a low TDS of 100-200 mg. Closer home, a classic biryani would taste wonderful when paired with a medium TDS (250-800 mg/l) mineral water.”

Ganesh continues, “When it comes to the bubbly, I would prefer a Vichy Catalan Sparkling from Spain with a fresh seafood salad, as the natural sodium in the water would enhance the raw flavours of the dish; a grilled meat which would be better accompanied with a sparkling water with a TDS of 150-225. A crispy chicken or prawns fried rice would also taste marvellous with a medium TDS sparkling water.”

Does water also play an important role in the making of tea and coffee? Both these beverages involve ample discussions on type of tea, its steeping techniques and, likewise, the type of coffee beans, its roast, harvest and whatnot.

Ganesh says, “Unfortunately, amid all this discussion, one tends to forget the dominant player, that is water as it constitutes almost the entire tea infusion or the coffee. Tea leaves contain a range of compounds. Each of these compounds, when steeped in water, produces a range of distinctive flavours and aromas. Therefore, the composition of the water is likely to either create a memorable or an awful drinking experience.”

What are the basic attributes of water that one should look into? Ganesh continued “Attributes such as hardness, balance, TDS, pH, etc. Ideally, tea should be brewed in water that has a neutral pH level of 7. Water with high TDS such as limestone, magnesium and calcium should be avoided. However, water with low TDS will also make the tea taste terrible, as there are no traces of minerals, offering almost zero or negligible characteristics to the tea. RO water (Reverse osmosis) or packaged drinking water should be avoided while making tea.”

What about coffee? “In the case of coffee, the characteristics of water play a pivotal role. It’s common knowledge that any good natural mineral water would have minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, etc. However, when we speak to any barista, their observations and understanding of water are simply restricted to TDS, general hardness, temporary hardness, pH, KH, etc. The Statistics & Standard Committee of the Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) has certain standards for the water for brewing coffee,” he explains.

What prompted Ganesh to become a water sommelier? He recollects, “After working with international water brands, I grew inquisitive about water. That’s when I came across the role of a water sommelier. I went to Germany, the only place that has a resident water sommelier certification course. It is a rigorous 18-day course that makes you understand the aspects of water which you otherwise wouldn’t have known.”