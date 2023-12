December 25, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

It is officially the season of music, dance, pleasant weather, and celebrations all around in Chennai. Come margazhi, it’s also time for our annual sabha canteen round up. We give you a glimpse inside some of the most popular sabha canteens this year, speak to the caterers, and tell you what not to miss!

Reporting: Chitradeepa Anantharam & Poorvaja S

Video: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Johan Sathyadas J