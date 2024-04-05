Wasabi Prawns and Zen Noodles: Japanese food festival at The Cascade in Coimbatore

April 05, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Chef Mann Budathoki enlivens our discussion of Japanese cuisine with tales of the toothless samurai, renowned for their love of tender meats. “The sushi chefs in Edo (modern-day Tokyo) started using fresh, raw fish from Tokyo Bay, pairing it with vinegared rice to create Edomae-zushi, the precursor to modern sushi. This style gained popularity among the people of Edo and quickly spread across Japan and Southeast Asia,” notes Mann at an ongoing food festival at The Cascade Fine Dine Restaurant, emphasising the subtle yet profound flavours inherent to Japanese culinary traditions.

Born in Nepal, Chef Budathoki brings over two decades of culinary expertise (11 years exclusively in Japanese cuisine) to The Cascade. “The authentic nature of Japanese cuisine is characterised by its seemingly bland taste, which reflects cultural influences in its culinary practices,” he adds.

Japanese culinary practices, influenced by Zen Buddhism, prioritise simplicity and mindfulness. For example, traditional techniques like steaming, simmering, and grilling gently enhance ingredients’ natural flavours without overpowering them. Seasonal dishes such as Sakura mochi (cherry blossom rice cakes) and Kinpira gobo (braised burdock root) showcase this approach, celebrating the beauty of nature’s bounty with minimalistic preparation. Chefs also demonstrate gratitude and respect for ingredients, treating each element with care and reverence, as seen in the meticulous craftsmanship of sushi and the artful presentation of kaiseki cuisine, a multi-course meal that balances taste, texture, appearance, and colours.

We begin the Japanese culinary journey with miso prawn soup — a blend of miso broth and succulent prawns. This flavourful starter sets the stage for the eagerly anticipated array of sushi varieties on the menu.

As our culinary journey unfolds, we are treated to the irresistible crispy fried salmon roll. Imagine succulent salmon, lightly crumb-fried to golden perfection, topped with Tobiko, tiny fish roe bursting with flavour and texture and nestled within a delicate nori sheet (seaweed) that imparts a subtle oceanic essence. But what truly sets this dish apart is the addition of Togarashi, a quintessential Japanese spice blend. With its fiery blend of ground red chilli peppers, fragrant sesame seeds, and zesty dried orange peel, each bite delivers a symphony of flavours — crisp, spicy, and irresistibly delicious.

Chef Budathoki holds Japanese cuisine closest to his heart, considering it his favourite culinary genre. He also recommends a list of must-tries: mildly flavoured soupy tan tan ramen, soft dynamite veggie roll with crunchy corn and potato tempura bites, and golden curry with rice, which wins over vegetarian diners.

The menu delights with its bold offerings, including the spicy and tangy wasabi prawn and the slightly sweeter yet invigoratingly spicy teriyaki chicken with tori tempkatsu uramaki chicken bites, winning over the palates of non-vegetarian diners.

Yasai soba noodles is a dish that nourishes the body and soul. Delicately crafted from tender buckwheat noodles and infused with mild sauces, each bite transcends mere taste to evoke a Zen-like tranquillity.

Chef Budathoki explains, “The difficulty level can vary depending on the dish’s complexity and the chef’s skill level. Some Japanese dishes, such as sushi and sashimi, require meticulous knife skills and a keen eye for presentation. Other dishes, like ramen or tempura, demand mastery of specific cooking methods and timing to achieve the perfect balance of flavours and textures.”

Naveen Kumar Govindarajan, the visionary behind the fine dining establishment, says that this marks their inaugural venture into hosting a food festival. Describing the decision to feature Japanese cuisine as an experiment, he says, “We are renowned for serving the true essence of Chinese and other pan-Asian cuisines, which is a commitment we gave ourselves to deliver authentic flavours to our customers.”

Naveen explains the lengths they go to ensure authenticity, mentioning, “We almost import 90% of essential ingredients like rice for sushi and green radish for wasabi (commonly served with sushi), as they are unavailable in India and are homegrown in Japan. This meticulous sourcing is essential for maintaining the authentic taste of each cuisine.”

Looking ahead, Naveen unveils his plans to incorporate Japanese dishes into their regular menu lineup. “This food festival marks the beginning of our journey to introduce Japanese delicacies to our regular patrons,” he says.

The Cascade is located at Avinashi Road (beside Suguna Kalyana Mandapam). The festival, which runs until April 14 for lunch and dinner, offers a meal for two at an approximate cost of ₹1200. For reservations, call 8098787878.