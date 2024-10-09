It is that time of year in Karnataka when tourists rush to Mysuru to witness the vibrant Dasara festival. The city does not hold back for the festive season. The palace is decked up in all its glory, there are colourful processions and traditional performances across town. If you are planning a trip to Mysuru for Dasara, be sure to also explore a few legendary dining spots. These iconic eateries not only serve delicious food but also offer a taste of the city’s rich culinary heritage.

Badam halwa at Ramyaa Restaurant

Beyond the iconic Mysore pak at Guru Sweets, the city boasts another gem. The delicious badam halwa from Ramyaa restaurant. At this establishment that opened 43 years ago, thehalwa has been a crowd favourite . “This iconic halwa is made with generous amounts of ghee, khova and finest almonds,” says Dhiren G.S, who is now the third generation from his family to run the business. The halwamelts in your mouth with every bite. The restaurant is also known for its comforting bonda soup, set dosa, and idli. Dhiren tells us about notable personalities including actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Ram Charan, and Chief Minister Siddaramiah, have also visited the restaurant.

Cost: ₹45 for 25gms

Location: Saraswathipuram

Mylari dosa at Hotel Original Vinayaka Mylari

For 86 years, Hotel Original Vinayaka Mylari has been a beloved spot for both locals and tourists. The quality of their food has remained unchanged over the decades, with soft, melt-in-your-mouth dosas and idlis cooked over a woodfire. The dishes are served with butter, flavorful sagu, and fresh spicy chutney. “We offer a focussed menu featuring just four items, butter masala dosa, butter plain dosa, idli, and Kashi halwa. We have maintained our commitment to quality for decades,” says Sachin MC, the fourth generation scion to the family business. It is the perfect spot for a wholesome breakfast. Beware of the dupes; make sure to visit the original Vinayaka Mylari to experience the authentic taste.

Cost: ₹55 upwards

Location: Nazarbad Main Road

Cakes and coffee at Malgudi Coffee Shop

A perfect spot to unwind or catch up with friends, Malgudi Coffee Shop is a heritage cafe that features a lovely courtyard with open-air seating. This coffee shop was started 14 years ago by women to empower and support one another. “The lemon drizzle cake is a signature cake of the cafe. Our rich chocolate cake and Mysore filter coffee are among our best sellers,” says chef Karthik Rao.

Cost: ₹84 upwards

Location: At the Green Hotel, near University of Mysore Campus

Dasara special Aahara Mela

Every year, the erstwhile capital city hosts a food festival for Darasa, the Aahara Mela 2024. This year, the mela will have 108 stalls showcasing a variety of dishes from local and regional cuisines. Attendees can indulge in traditional delicacies, street food, and innovative culinary creations. The stalls are set up by local chefs, vendors and restaurants. The atmosphere will be lively and festive.

Location: Maharaja College Grounds