Try food from cuisines across India by home chefs at this Chennai food pop-up

At this food pop-up, the focus will be on regional home style cooking representing various regions of India and its neighbours from across the pond

March 07, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Chitradeepa Anantharam
Malabar biryani

Malabar biryani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here is a chance to relish home-style food from various cultures, presented by 12 home chefs from across India and its neighbouring countries. Titled Flavours of Empowerment, the event is being curated Yogita Uchil. Presented by Soul on a Plate and Eat, Pray & Love, the pop up provides an opportunity to savour regional cuisine.

The 12 chefs will represent different cuisine from regions and communities including Coorg, Sri Lanka, Kathiawar, Malabar, Persia, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, parts of the North East, Kashmir, Kerala and Gujarat. “These home chefs will focus on heirloom recipes passed on from previous generations and prepared in authentic style. The event also will highlight the rich cultural heritage behind each dish, and interesting anecdotes,” says Yogita.

Yercaud dori mutton curry

Yercaud dori mutton curry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apart from these 12 food stalls, there will be separate counters selling dessert, kombucha and juice. “All dishes will be priced between ₹75 and ₹300. We have ensured that each chef presents three dishes of their choice and one of them will be vegetarian. This is an excellent opportunity to taste food from diverse regions of India, says Yogita. At the venue, visitors can either dine there or choose to take away. There will be live band playing and diners can enjoy the al fresco dining experience.

Here is a list of home chefs and the cuisines they will be presenting: Amaravati: Sri Lankan; Nazrin Shiraz: Iranian; Shri Bala: Tamil Nadu; Nisreen: Bohri; Kiran Thomas: Kerala; Manisha: Gujarati/Rajasthani; Shakeen’s Kitchen: Pudukottai; Amu Rebecca: Kerala; Sulu: Malabar cuisine; Theeni: Kodava/Coorg cuisine and Meena: Kathiawar cuisine.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be utilized for empowerment in the form of vocational training for women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

@Hanu Reddy Residences, Poes Garden, March 8, 5pm to 10.30pm. Entry is free. Valet Parking. For details call: 9884692997.

The Hindu MetroPlus / Chennai / food and dining (general)

