Try an Alphonso popsicle, or sip on a rasamalai latte at Anna Nagar’s dessert carts in Chennai

Tempt

A vibrant new food cart offering an innovative range of brownies and chocolates. Launched on March 1 by two friends, B Akshay Sunil and K Nikhil Shivanand, who share a passion for sweets, Tempt offers a range of chocolates.

Their latest additions to the menu are cookie and cream, and crunchy brocolate topped with choco chips, then drizzled in rich chocolate sauce.

Try their signature triple layer cake, a blend of chocolate, white chocolate, and red velvet cake, all smothered in a decadent chocolate sauce. The upcoming outlet promises an extended menu featuring tiramisu and other gourmet desserts.

Open from 7pm to 10.30pm, high demand has spurred the duo to expand, with plans to open a new outlet on 4th Avenue, Anna Nagar, in mid-June.

Located at New 74, 5th Avenue, V block, Anna Nagar, with prices ranging from ₹150 to ₹200.

Ikigai

Ikigai Food Cart, known for its inventive popsicles, has established itself as a neighbourhood favourite. “We specialise in popsicles and have distinguished it based on chocolate and fruits. Our signature offerings in chocolate are choco brownie and lotus biscoff. We also have fruit popsicles, and are known for blissful blueberry and Alphonso mango, along with the recently-added tender coconut pudding,” says SR Rajkumar, one of the four partners behind the cart.

Ikigai opened its doors six months ago and serves customers from 6.30pm till late . Rajkumar devotes his evenings to the cart, even though he juggles a day job as an automotive designer. The busiest hours are from 10pm to 1am on weekends and from 10pm to midnight on weekdays.

Located at 5th Avenue, Z block, Anna Nagar, with prices ranging from ₹69 to ₹149.

Layers of Euphoria

Friends and budding artists Megal S and Nitish RS own layers of Euphoria, which launched a little over a month ago. This cart offers layered desserts, of which the signature desserts are blueberry galaxy and mango bliss. While Nitish bakes and takes care of making the raw materials required for their cart, Meghal handles the assembly and sale.

Chocopot is their latest introduction. It is an interesting blend of fresh tulsi leaves along with chocolate cake crumbles and vanilla cream drizzled with chocolate sauce and served in a biscuit cup, priced at ₹80.

After much demand, they have introduced tiramisu for ₹150. It is open from 7.30 to 10.30pm during the week and till 11pm on the weekends.

Layers of Euphoria is located on 5thAvenue, Anna Nagar.

Traffic Jam

Offering decadent desserts and refreshing drinks, sales at Traffic Jam begin at 7pm. They serve a variety of kulfis, waffles, mojitos and boba tea. The cart, sporting a simple and minimalistic decor, has a line up of soda and syrup bottles.

Run by civil engineer Vignesh Karthik, Traffic Jam’s bestsellers are hot chocolate brownie, lime soda and peach mojito. “The malai kulfi and the hot chocolate double-layered brownies are homemade,” he says. The malai kulfi is creamy and drizzled with chocolate sauce, while the gooey hot chocolate brownie sells up to 100 pieces a day. Karthik also runs another food cart named ‘CSK’.

Traffic Jam is atNew 5th Ave, Anna Nagar. Prices range from ₹35 to ₹100.

Kofuku Corner

Kofuku Corner, an anime-themed food cart opens at 5pm on weekdays, 4pm on weekends and closes at 10pm.

Friends Harinesh and Meganathan, own this cart that sells popping boba shakes, fruity iced teas and flavoured cafe lattes. Their signature iced lattes are the Gaelic paradise and mango magic. While the gaelic paradise is a cold, chocolatey brew, the mango magic has mango bits and frothy cream on top. Another bestseller is the American ice cream boba, rasmalai velvet and cranberry elixir tea frosts. The cart calls to all anime fans as they also sell anime-based stickers and posters which adorn the exteriors.

Kofuku corner is at 6th Main Road, in front of Anna Nagar Tower. They are priced between ₹69 and ₹109.