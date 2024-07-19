GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tijouri in Bengaluru is dedicated to pop-ups curated by home cooks

With Tijouri, a restaurant dedicated to pop-ups, the team aims at putting India’s micro-cuisines on Bengaluru’s culinary map

Published - July 19, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Nidhi Adlakha
Nidhi Adlakha
Tijouri aims at spotlighting Indian micro-cuisines

Tijouri aims at spotlighting Indian micro-cuisines | Photo Credit: Allen Tom

Move over food festivals, it is the year of culinary pop-ups. With everyone from high-end hotels to neighbourhood restaurants bringing in their favourite chefs to host restaurant takeovers and collaborations, Bengaluru is all set to see a restaurant dedicated solely to pop-ups by home cooks from across the country.

The focus of Tijouri — the brainchild of siblings Kaushik Raju (founder of Farmlore), and Sanithra Raju (director of the non-profit Atria Foundation) — is to showcase India’s diverse food landscape, especially micro-cuisines.

Chakka payasam

Chakka payasam | Photo Credit: Allen Tom

“Even those of us from India often have only a limited understanding of Indian cuisine’s many varieties,” says Sanithra, of the venture launched on July 19 in collaboration with food curation platform, Soul on a Plate. “Many of the dishes we encounter are commercialised versions, raising concerns that traditional recipes may not survive as we shift towards a fast-paced dining culture.” Starting July 24, two pop-ups (five days each) will be hosted at Tijouri every month.

Sri Lankan battered chicken roll with sambal

Sri Lankan battered chicken roll with sambal | Photo Credit: Allen Tom

Sanithra adds that at Tijouri, the team aims to offer guests “an experience akin to being invited into the homes of our home chefs, enjoying the authentic meals they would prepare for their own guests”. The launch event today (July 19) featured a 10-course tasting menu, with one home chef curating the dish for a particular course. Highlights included Bihar’s mutton goli chaat, paya soup with pav from Maharashtra, Kashmir’s tabakh maaz with coin paratha and maquti from Lucknow, among others.

“The idea behind the initiative is to cover India’s lesser-known, niche food cultures, and putting the country’s micro-cuisines on the map,” says Yogita Uchil, founder, Soul On A Plate, who will be bringing together home cooks showcasing cuisines such as Kashmiri, Lucknowi, Sri Lankan, Kathiawadi, Syrian Christian and Ghadwali, to name a few.

“These are home cooks from across the country who will be bringing their authentic fare and ingredients to the pop-ups. The Sri Lankan pop-up, for instance, will see Amaravati Balasubramanyam bring ingredients such jaggery and jelly from Sri Lanka as they cannot be found in India,” says Yogita, adding that the first-pop in the series will highlight Kashmiri cuisine helmed by Mumbai-based Jasleen Marwah. A self-taught cook, Jasleen runs Namak by Jasleen, her delivery kitchen dedicated to Kashmiri food, and also runs Folk, an Indian restaurant in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

A snapshot of Tijouri’s interiors

A snapshot of Tijouri’s interiors | Photo Credit: Allen Tom

The pop-ups aside, Sanithra also plans to work with the home cooks to develop a range of pickles, snacks, sweets, and podis. “These products will be available for sale at Tijouri,” she says, adding that a permanent restaurant menu is also in the works.

Tijouri is at No 1, Radisson Blu Atria, Race Course Road, Bengaluru. For details, call 7338686084.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / food and dining (general) / bengaluru / slow-food / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.