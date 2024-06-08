This World Gin Day, explore the world of Indian Gin

From colour changing gin to a spirit that boasts coastal flavours, Gin makers in India are at their creative best. Here is a collection of stories about the juniper spirit made in India. Give them a read with a fruity Negroni or a classic Gin and Tonic to celebrate World Gin day.

Here are some classic gin cocktails you can try to celebrate World Gin Day

The gin by Strangers and Sons made in collaboration with AER bar at the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai Is inspired by the coastline. It is a citrus-forward spirit featuring pronounced notes of grapefruit, kokum and tamarind, and a soft, spiced finish, creating fresh saline notes. It is described as the Spirit of the city by the sea.

While the AER gin was created to embody the flavours of the sea, Shillong’s Mayukh Hazarika has turned Cherrapunji’s abundant rainfall into a premium gin. It is flavoured by regional botanicals.

To taste the essence of the Himalayas try the Kumaun and I gin. This spirit is made with Himalayan spring water and walnuts that give it a buttery mouthfeel.

On the other hand, Nisaki and Clearly Good Gin’s colour changing gin is a visual treat. Launched just in time for Holi, this drink made a splash with its unique ability to turn purple with the addition of lemon juice. It gets its blue tint from the blue pea flowers that have been added to it.

The Mohulo gin is made with mahua flowers sourced from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, forming its core, along with side 12 botanicals: juniper, coriander, angelica plant, green cardamom, liquorice, pink peppercorn, bay leaf, orange blossom, orange peel, honey and basmati rice. It is India’s first sippable gin, made in a zero carbon footprint distillery in Punjab.

Featuring 10 botanicals, the Amrut gin has been made inspired by the Ooty botanical gardens. The notes from tea and betel leaves stand out.