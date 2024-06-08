GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This World Gin Day, explore the world of Indian Gin

Indian gin makers are putting locally-made drinks on the global map with creative flavours and innovative distilling techniques

Published - June 08, 2024 08:13 pm IST

A negroni cocktail

A negroni cocktail | Photo Credit: iStockphoto

From colour changing gin to a spirit that boasts coastal flavours, Gin makers in India are at their creative best. Here is a collection of stories about the juniper spirit made in India. Give them a read with a fruity Negroni or a classic Gin and Tonic to celebrate World Gin day.

Here are some classic gin cocktails you can try to celebrate World Gin Day

The gin by Strangers and Sons made in collaboration with AER bar at the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai Is inspired by the coastline. It is a citrus-forward spirit featuring pronounced notes of grapefruit, kokum and tamarind, and a soft, spiced finish, creating fresh saline notes. It is described as the Spirit of the city by the sea.

While the AER gin was created to embody the flavours of the sea, Shillong’s Mayukh Hazarika has turned Cherrapunji’s abundant rainfall into a premium gin. It is flavoured by regional botanicals.

To taste the essence of the Himalayas try the Kumaun and I gin. This spirit is made with Himalayan spring water and walnuts that give it a buttery mouthfeel.

On the other hand, Nisaki and Clearly Good Gin’s colour changing gin is a visual treat. Launched just in time for Holi, this drink made a splash with its unique ability to turn purple with the addition of lemon juice. It gets its blue tint from the blue pea flowers that have been added to it.

The Mohulo gin is made with mahua flowers sourced from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, forming its core, along with side 12 botanicals: juniper, coriander, angelica plant, green cardamom, liquorice, pink peppercorn, bay leaf, orange blossom, orange peel, honey and basmati rice. It is India’s first sippable gin, made in a zero carbon footprint distillery in Punjab.

Featuring 10 botanicals, the Amrut gin has been made inspired by the Ooty botanical gardens. The notes from tea and betel leaves stand out.

Collection - 7 stories

Features
Taste the sea with Stranger and Sons’ new AER Gin
Anagha Maareesha
Colour-changing gins (also called purple gins) are infused with the butterfly pea flower, which lends it a blue colour that changes shades after interacting with citric acid.
Premium
Why is gin turning purple in India?
Ria Gupta
Tamil Nadu
Amrut’s gin comes with a bouquet of 10 botanicals
K Jeshi
The Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin
Features
The incredible journey of turning Cherrapunji’s rain into an exotic gin
Kasturi Das
Himmaleh Spirits Distillery
Features
Savour the taste of Kumaon with Himmaleh Spirits’ exclusive provincial gin Kumaon & I
Anisha Menezes
Mohulo gin
Features
Once banned by the British Raj, mahua features in India’s first sipping gin
Swathi Nair
Anand Virmani, co- founder, Nao Spirits at the gin distillery in Goa, with their pot still named Agatha
Premium
How Indian gin-makers are reinventing the London Dry gin
Anisha Menezes

