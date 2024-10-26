GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram is set for Deepavali with handmade lanterns, and hampers with festive treats

Home cooks and craftspersons in Thiruvananthapuram have a rich spread of goodies and artefacts for Deepavali

Published - October 26, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Saraswathy Nagarajan
Parvathy Ravikumar of Caked 

Parvathy Ravikumar of Caked  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Tis the season of festivities and feasts. And Thiruvananthapuram is getting decked up for Deepavali, the festival of lights. Sweets in myriad flavours, traditional and innovative, savouries infused with aromatic spices, and cakes with an Indian twist are just some of the eats made by enterprising home cooks. Meanwhile to usher in the season’s colours, there are craftspersons handcrafting lanterns, windspinners and diya holders.

MetroPlus speaks to some of the women who are creating the colours and flavours of Deepavali 2024.

Let there be light

Handcrafted windspinners made by Saraswathi Vasudevan. 

Handcrafted windspinners made by Saraswathi Vasudevan.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Saraswathi Vasudevan’s nimble fingers can create wonders with needle and thread. This time, she and her crochet buddies decided to make lanterns, windcatchers, diya holders and so on for Deepavali.

Saraswathi Vasudevan.

Saraswathi Vasudevan. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Made with brightly-coloured threads, the cylindrical lanterns are made to order. It can be customised to any length. The standard ones are about six inches in height and four inches in diameter. It is made to hold electric candles and are safe to handle,” says Saraswathi, who runs Tejas, an outlet for accessories and handmade products at Chalakkuzhi Lane.

Handcrafted lanterns.

Handcrafted lanterns. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The windspinners, about 22 inches long, can be hung on doorways or on windows and when they catch the wind, they spin. “These can also be customised,” she adds.

Saraswathi has also got tea candle holders to add a dash of colour to your home. Prices start from ₹180 for the windspinners, ₹300 for the lanterns and ₹200 for the candle holders.

The last date to place orders is October 26. (contact: 9447001722)

Handcrafted diya holders made by Vineetha Nair. 

Handcrafted diya holders made by Vineetha Nair.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vineetha Nair’s painted diya holders, embellished with mirrors, are meant to give a festive touch to your decor. “Usually, I crochet candle holders. This time, I decided to also paint diya holders and decorate them. The material used is not inflammable,” says Vineetha, a former art teacher who runs Sarga Creative Space.

Crochet diya holders made by Vineetha Nair. 

Crochet diya holders made by Vineetha Nair.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

She says the work on the diya holders have been inspired by Lippan art, a traditional art of Kutch that uses clay and mirror to decorate walls. “These diya holders are ideal as gifts and also to bring in the glow of the festival into your homes. (contact: 7907521914)

Resin diyas made by Indulekha KR.

Resin diyas made by Indulekha KR. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indulekha KR’s lotus-shaped candle holders made of resin come in lovely colours of the season. These are made to order and cost ₹360 each. (contact: 8281434377)

Hampers galore

Fancy an Alia Bhatt milk cake jar! Then go for Priya Kolassery’s hamper, which will be delivered on October 30. It has an interesting mix of traditional eats and some interesting new ones made of chocolates, carrots and dates.

Priya Kolassery

Priya Kolassery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The hamper, which costs ₹1,500, has unniyappam, munthirikkothu, murukku, chocolate bar, jumbo cookie, badushah, mini chocolate dream cake, maaladdu, Alia Bhatt milk cake jar, milk peda and carrot and chocolate cake.

Badushah is one of the sweets in Priya Kolassery’s hamper with homemade delicacies.

Badushah is one of the sweets in Priya Kolassery’s hamper with homemade delicacies. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

And the Alia Bhatt milk cake jar? “Oh, that is nothing but our tres leches cake. Ever since she mentioned in an interview how much she enjoyed having it in London, the dessert has been trending on social media.”

Priya says that on the day of Deepavali (October 31), she will have mutton curry and duck curry for dinner. (contact 8138965570).

Deepavali hampers made by Parvathy Ravikumar.

Deepavali hampers made by Parvathy Ravikumar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

If shots are you way of ushering in the spirit of Deepavali, home cook Parvathy Ravikumar has a hamper with sitaphal sandesh cake shots. In addition, there is creamy coconut, gulkhand pudding, rasmalai cookies, kesari and kaju katli truffle pops, all for ₹1,000. The hampers will be available for delivery on October 29, 30 and 31. (Whatsapp her on 8281783917).

Sankari Manikandan ghee Mysorepak is one of the highlights of her premium hamper.

Sankari Manikandan ghee Mysorepak is one of the highlights of her premium hamper. | Photo Credit: K V SRINIVASAN

Sankari Manikandan has two kinds of hampers for the festival. One has laddu, jalebi, badushah, mysore pak, wheat halwa and spicy mixture (₹299); the premium sweet box contains ghee mysore pak, milk sweet, kaju katli, baklava, dates laddu, mothichoor laddu, halwa, jalebi, badushah and mixture (₹599). Orders have to be placed by October 26 and the boxes will be delivered on October 28 and 29. Contact: 7806965470

Mohanthaal is one of the sweets in the hamper of Gujarati delicacies made by Pooja Shah for Deepavali in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Mohanthaal is one of the sweets in the hamper of Gujarati delicacies made by Pooja Shah for Deepavali in Thiruvananthapuram.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pooja Shah is cooking platters of Gujarati sweets such as pedas, motichoor laddu, kachoris, different kinds of chaats and more. Orders will be accepted till October 26 and delivery will be on October 28 and 29. (contact: 9895595054)

Popular culinary instructor Marina Charles has a hamper that has homemade goodies such as rosemilk cake, rasmalai cake, gulab jamun cheesecake, Karachi biscuits and custard cookies. “The hamper can be customised. You can choose what you want in the hamper and the price depends on that. The standard hamper with two types of cakes, cheesecake and cookies cost ₹1,400,” says Marina.

for MPTVM

for MPTVM | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Orders will be accepted till October 28 and the hampers will be delivered on October 30 and 31. Contact: 9379398865

Published - October 26, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / food and dining (general) / traditional food / festivals / Deepavali / Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.