Bengaluru’s nightlife and restaurant circuit has always been vibrant. Couple that with its famous weather and it makes for special rooftop dining experiences. A stunning view of the city’s greenery, or glittering skyline can elevate any establishment. Here are the restaurants in Bengaluru with the best views:

The 13th Floor

A beloved staple for around 18 years, The 13th Floor remains an evergreen spot for Bangaloreans be it date nights or family dinners. A long-extended balcony, open to the sky, gives you a chance to dine under the canopy of stars. The restaurant offers a blend of Asian and South Asian dishes, complemented by a wide array of cocktails, ensuring a memorable experience.

₹2,500 for two. At MG Road. For details, call 41783355

High Ultra Lounge

Located on the 31st floor of the World Trade Center, High Ultra Lounge is the highest dining lounge in Bengaluru with panoramic views of the city from their indoor and outdoor spaces. It is also a perfect place for party animals who like to revel under the sky. The menu presents a wide variety of contemporary dishes from different cuisines and expertly crafted cocktails.

₹3,600. At Malleshwaram. For details, call 9686943311

Kazé

Kazé, meaning wind in Japanese, perfectly encapsulates the breezy ambience of this pan-Asian restaurant perched on the 20th floor. Guests are treated to stunning views of iconic landmarks such as Kanteerava Stadium and UB City. Boasting a Japanese menu, its prawn dim sums, vegetarian sushi platter and sashimi are amongst crowd’s favourites. The bar menu is elaborate, featuring cocktails and classics. On weekends, the open-air setting transforms into a lively party scene, inviting guests to revel under the stars.

₹3,500. At Ashok Nagar. For details, call 9008472111

Botany Brew and Kitchen

Dine in with Cubbon Park as your backdrop at this newest addition to Bengaluru’s high-rise dining scene. Located on the 18th floor, you take in serene nature, the pink and orange hues of the setting sun and iconic buildings such as Vidhan Soudha and Government Museum. Botany has a multi-cuisine menu that caters to diverse palates, and soon plans to launch brewed beers.

₹2,700 for two. At Kasturba Road. For details, call 916361148584

Sozo Skyline

High up on the 17th floor, Sozo Skyline is airy, expansive and an ideal fine dining resto bar. One can indulge in unobstructed views of the city and spot Cubbon Park, the High Court lawns and Chinnaswamy Stadium. Known for its signature cocktails and a menu rich in Asian specialties, Sozo Skyline exudes sophistication.

₹1,800 for two. At Kasturba Road. For details, call 6361148584

One 8 Commune

Located on the sixth floor, Virat Kohli’s One 8 Commune boasts an unbeatable setting, offering stunning views of Chinnaswamy Stadium and Cubbon Park. Spanning three levels, including a rooftop, guests can enjoy the refreshing breeze while watching the city transform as night falls. One can relish diverse food options here, as they serve a variety of cuisines alongside cocktails. The atmosphere, especially on weekends, is enhanced by a DJ spinning energetic tunes, making it a perfect spot for a lively night out.

₹3,000 for two. At Lavelle Road. For details, call 8548881818

Skyye

Nestled on the 16th floor, Skyye is a beloved destination for Bengalureans. With a bird’s eye view of the city, it is a premier spot for nightlife. The vibrant energy here is infectious, making it a popular choice for clubbing. Skkye offers a diverse selection of cuisines, with expertly crafted cocktails and refreshing mocktails.

₹2,200 for two. UB City. For details, call 7760888899