There is edamame in paniyaram at the Sambar & Soy X Chettinad Canteen pop up in Chennai

Chettinad Canteen in Chennai looked away from its French press rasam and ice cream with adi kumiyam, a traditional Chettinad sweet made with urad dal, for a new fest. Topping what was already a modern take on the flavours of Karaikudi, an Asian twist was added at the Sambar & Soy pop up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Mihir Sheth from Mumbai who was at the helm, is an ex-techie whose passion for food drove him into the catering business. He says, “We have had multiple editions of Sambar & Soy but this collaboration with Chettinad Canteen has given me a lot of learning.”

The tables were set with a mishmash of decorations that included small wire baskets and foliage. As a remixed rendition of Tyagaraja’s ‘Jagadanandakaraka’ played, a banana blossom salad in banana blossom petals was brought in. This first course was a bright start with fried florets, bean sprouts, fried peanuts, caramelised onions, and a fresh hit of coriander with a splash of chilli and tamarind dressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was a plate of chicken and paneer Yakitori, cooked with a special version of seven spice seasoning. While the paneer variant was a bit too salty, the chicken version was moist with prominent notes of fennel and cinnamon.

“If you ask me what bridges the two cuisines, I would say spices. Pan-Asian flavours have always been the closest to our palate. This gives us ground to play around. If you take the honey chilli lotus stem, it is a popular starter but in this dish we have used black pepper and curry leaves that give the quintessential Chettinad flavour,” said Chef Mihir.

This crispy lotus stem came with a creamy burratta to douse the peppery hit. In the non-vegetarian version, the lotus stem was replaced with crisp quail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came their popular, edamame paniyaram. This dish is a unanimous favourite, said the chef. Pillowy paniyarams come stuffed with mashed edamame and truffle oil. Instead of a potent podi or garlicky chutney, this dish comes with a chilli oil.

After a few sips of their sweet and tangy lemongrass sherbet, we tried the okoppam with mushroom and mutton. “This dish is inspired by my trip to Japan and can even be made at home… that’s how I started conceptualising this menu — based on easy fusion ideas. We all have uttappam batter at home and it is very similar to the Japanese pancakes. In this dish, I added more cabbage, carrot and scallions than batter to give it the caramelisation,” the chef adds. It tasted surprisingly good with the sweet and sticky Okonomiyaki sauce.

The tom yum rasam ramen was a tangy broth bowl with a tangle of tender noodles, bamboo shoots, bok choy, small vadas and sweet corn. While this was in theme with the rest of the menu, the dish was rather uninspired with the tartness of the broth and the sweetness of the corn failing to complement each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meal ended with a sweet and nutty black sesame gelato, which had a silky texture that nudged to go in for spoonful after spoonful.

“The reception here has been great,” concluded Mihir, adding “This is a good exercise for us in the kitchen to sharpen our creativity. Sambar & Soy will return to Chennai with a new menu soon.”

The Sambar &Soy X Chettinad Canteen pop up was held from June 21-23. The five course meal was at ₹1,490 and seven course at ₹1,990.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.