In the Juárez neighbourhood of Mexico City, hidden away behind a nondescript door is a speakeasy. There are only 34 seats, and you can only stay for 90 minutes, but the cocktails make it worth it. This is Handshake, a bar which was ranked number one in the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2024. Now the award-winning bar heads to India for bar takeovers in Mumbai (Slink & Bardot) and Jaipur (The Johri). Head bartender Javier Rodriguez tells us what makes it tick.

Numero uno

“Handshake is known for its blend of attentive service, pioneering cocktail craftsmanship, and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere that brings people together. Our approach to cocktails goes beyond simple mixing; it is an art form where creativity meets precision, delivering unexpected flavours and memorable experiences in every glass,” he says.

The bar has a back-of-house lab, helmed by Daniela Jardon, the laboratory manager. Here they create syrups, clarify juices, and infuse cordials. “Every cocktail centres on fresh, local ingredients that tell a story, capturing the essence of the region while offering a layered and memorable drinking experience.”

The bar’s interiors are Art Deco-inspired and plush. “We chose the speakeasy concept because it creates a sense of mystery and intimacy. I love the idea of transporting our guests back to a time when bars were hidden gems — places where you could share stories and laughter over expertly crafted cocktails. It is not just about the drinks; it is about creating experiences and a sense of community among our guests,” Rodriguez explains. The limited stay encourages guests to enjoy their cocktails while keeping the energy flowing.

What to expect

Originally a Biology graduate, Rodriguez has an expert eye for mixing flavours. Take The Mexi-Thai, a signature cocktail that is part of the takeover menu. The drink has Don Julio Tequila Blanco washed with coconut oil, Makrut leaves distillate, and a cherry tomato water cordial. All of this topped with basil oil drops for an aromatic finish. The Olive Oil Gimlet has Tequila with olive oil, Lillet Blanc, and a green apple cordial. And the floral Jasmine cocktail brings Don Julio Tequila Blanco with jasmine tea and lemon.

When it comes to cocktails trends, Rodriguez observes that it is all about sustainability. Cocktails that are made with locally sourced ingredients are making the presence felt in menus worldwide. “I believe the current trends are leaning towards a rise in low-ABV cocktails that prioritise flavour over alcohol content.”

While in India, the team will be travelling to absorb history, heritage and culture. “I plan to explore various cities to discover local flavours and cocktail inspirations,” he tells us. They will visit spots like the Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and the City Palace in Rajasthan.

November 12, The Johri, Jaipur. Cocktails start at ₹845. For details call 8905551680

November 14-15. At Slink & Bardot, Mumbai. Pre-booking starts at ₹4,500 (For three cocktails). For details call, 9326965643