The festive season is upon us, and homes are already sparkling with fairy lights as Deepavali preparations are in full swing. One cherished tradition of Deepavali is gifting — an expression of love, respect, and gratitude.

Looking for a well-curated gift hamper this season in Bengaluru? The city’s restaurants and patisseries have curated hampers that offer everything from vegan and gluten-free options, to modern Indian and international flavours. Here is a guide to help you choose the ideal gift hamper.

Amintri

If the sound of motichoor laddoo loaf cake, kaju barfi and mascarpone loaf, and pink pepper and kaffir lime sable, gives you a thrill, then you must explore Amintri’s range of eggless Diwali gift hampers. With 10 options available at various price points, each hamper also allows you to choose between coffee or hot chocolate. Alongside the loaf cakes and sables, you can also find an assortment of nuts, crackers, cookies, and almond rocks, balancing sweet and savoury flavours. Plus, each hamper comes with a complimentary set of two diyas.

Priced at ₹450 onwards. Available for pre-orders. At Ashok Nagar. For details, call 7619312123

Crave by Leena

If your loved ones have dietary preferences such as vegan or vegetarian, Crave by Leena is an ideal choice. Their luxury and gourmet gift hampers offer a variety of gluten-free options as well. The gourmet hamper features green chutney babka, fruit and nut biscotti, and peanut butter dates bars. Meanwhile, the luxury hamper includes dark chocolate candle, almond dragees, pistachio kunafa chocolate, and more.

Priced at ₹1,700 onwards. Available on pre-orders. At Koramangala. For details, call 9900178678

Toscano

If you are seeking a gourmet gift hamper, try the Toscano ‘s hamper, which features a selection of premium items, including Italian pasta, peranzana olives, sun-dried tomatoes, green tea, fresh fruits, almond and raisin tea cake, cookies, chocolate rocks, scented candles, and more.

Priced at ₹3,199 onwards plus taxes. Available for pre-orders. At all Toscano outlets in Bengaluru. For details, call 7619407979

Labonel Fine Baking

Celebrate the festival of lights with Labonel. The Elite Box offers a selection of eggless assorted loaves, mini tarts, cookies, and pound cake. For a more personalised touch, the Connoisseur’s Box allows you to choose four artisanal treats from options including brownies, blondies, cupcakes, madeleines, and more. The Mini Trio and pyramid hampers, featuring bestsellers such as a loaf cake, cookies, pound cake and brownies, are beautifully packaged.

Priced at ₹2,500 onwards plus taxes. Available for pre-orders. At Indiranagar and Sadashivnagar For details, call 7338002666 and 6364506665 respectively.

Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery offers both egg and egg-free options, with hampers that can be customised to suit your preferences. Indulge in the decadent chocolate hazelnut hand pie, sour cream coffee cake, and their signature banana pudding. If you prefer bite-sized delights, the mini assortments include options such as mini chocolate chunk cookies, mini almond biscotti, double fudge brownie, and magic cookie bar.

Priced at ₹1,700 onwards plus taxes. Available on pre-orders across all outlets

Liliyum Patisserie

Liliyum Patisserie is offering a range of artisanal assortments, including truffles, rochers, Florentines, fudges, and meethi chili cookies. With seven types of gift hampers available at various prices, you will easily find the perfect gift to celebrate Deepavali . Each hamper is entirely eggless, and can be customised to suit your preferences, a pair of diyas is also added ensuring a thoughtful touch for your loved ones.

Priced at ₹995 onwards. Available for pre-orders. For details, call 9986350349

