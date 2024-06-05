Korean fare will be given an Indian twist in Mumbai this weekend. Chefs Mano Thevar and Sun Kim of Tambi — the Singapore restaurant serving Southern Indian-Korean cuisine — are gearing up for the first edition of Ode To Home, a new culinary series at The Bombay Canteen. Hussain Shahzad, Executive Chef at Hunger Inc. Hospitality (Veronica’s, Papa’s) says the series came about “as a way to celebrate our roots and the essence of who we are, recognising that it’s never just about the food alone”. Ode to Home will see chefs from across the world share their culinary heritage, he adds.

At the first event, diners can look forward to a few of Tambi’s bestsellers including eggplant with tomato kimchi munchin, beef tartare appalam, chicken tikka, and large plates like the butternut squash bulgogi roti, Tambi’s maggie goreng, brisket bulgogi roti, among others.

“I’ve known Hussain for a long time, and when we met at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, this March, we started chatting and decided to host a pop-up that celebrated Indian and Korean cuisine,” says Chef Mano, who also runs Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Thevar in Singapore.

“The menu has been in the works for a month, and is very different from what we usually do,” adds the Malaysian chef who has crafted a menu featuring the food he grew up eating, but with a Korean twist. Picking a favourite, he says, is not easy but the Bibimmyeon, Maggie Goreng, and Oxtail Bone Marrow Murtabak with green papaya kimchi top his list.

Even the cocktails have a touch of Korea. Choose from Perilla Highball (Dewar’s 12-year-old blended whisky, perilla, miso caramel and aperitif soda), Sojochu Negroni (Bombay Sapphire gin, soju, shochu, campari and sweet vermouth), and Kimchi Picante (Patron silver tequila, kimchi and gochugaru), to name a few.

Chef Sun, who is visiting Mumbai for the first time, is excited about his trip. “We are creating something that diners have not tried before... new combinations and dishes that Chef Hussain helped us put together,” he says.

Elaborating on the many similarities Indian cuisine shares with Korean fare, Sun — also behind Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Meta in Singapore — says, “It is more than just spicy food!”. “The two regions share similar ingredients and flavour profiles. For example, Southern Indian is known for its pickled ingredients that we do as well,” says the Chef who often eats South Indian food at home courtesy his South Indian mother-in-law. “The eating culture is very similar, he adds.

“In Korea, the Panchan generally includes kimchi, bean sprouts, daikon radish, fish cake and leafy greens, and condiments, which is similar to the Indian thali,” says Sun, who, apart from trying out Mumbai’s street food, is particularly excited about the Mango Lassi Bingsu from the dessert section (which also features a banana and coconut tart, as well as a corn ice cream sandwich with brioche, Jeju honey, and dulce de leche). He adds, “The Mango Lassi Bingsu featuring shaved ice and mangoes has a Korean twist that I am looking forward to creating with Indian mangoes.”

On June 8 and 9 for lunch (12 pm and 2.30 pm) and dinner (7pm and 10pm) at The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel. Reservations taken on Zomato Dining