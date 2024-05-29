The Big Forkers on what they learnt during their culinary adventures in Bengaluru and Delhi

Cousins Sid Mewara and Shashank Jayakumar explored Bengaluru’s food scene last year for the third season of their culinary adventure series, The Big Forkers, on YouTube. The Big Forkers returned to the city earlier this month for a food walk in Kamanahalli to promote their upcoming season, which explores Delhi’s rich culinary culture. Before sharing their experiences in the National Capital, the duo speaks more about Bengaluru.

Coming from different perspectives – Sid, unfamiliar with the city, confesses, “I had this unfortunate stereotype. I thought it would all be dosa, sambar, idli, vada – the usual suspects,” while Shashank, a seasoned visitor returning after five years, notes, “One thing that’s been really cool to see in Bangalore is how it’s held onto these classic places, even with the constant transformation.”

Both were surprised by what they found. Sid’s initial stereotype of a strictly vegetarian city was shattered by the explosion of meat-centric dishes. “The diversity of the food scene and the amount of meat dishes were a total surprise,” he admits. Places like Ranganna Military Hotel and Nati Cafe serving Gowda cuisine “blew that stereotype wide open,” showcasing the city’s mix of communities and signature dishes.

On the other hand, Shashank was impressed by how the city retained its classic spots, like the military cafes, even amidst rapid modernisation. He observes, “These are great, affordable spots that feel like little time capsules.”

Shashank, a Mumbai resident, could not help but marvel at the city’s massive brewery scene, a stark contrast to his hometown’s smaller establishments. “These aren’t even microbreweries anymore – they’re massive, full-fledged operations,” he says, referring to places that could seat hundreds of people. He even discovered a unique trend – breweries popping up right at the airport, catering to weary travellers.

Shashank observes that this adaptability stems from a significant demographic shift. Bengaluru’s youthful energy, fueled by a massive influx of young IT professionals, has influenced everything from its food scene to its cultural pockets, like the underground hip-hop scene. “The younger generation now forms the vast majority, a stark contrast to 15 years ago,” he says.

For Sid, who comes from a business background, Bengaluru offers a mix of contrasting vibes. The city buzzes with the energy of a giant office, with discussions and brainstorming seemingly happening everywhere. “But then there’s this other side of Bangalore, where people unwind, grabbing a beer, enjoying a meal at an old restaurant, and reminiscing about the good old days. It’s a more relaxed, even nostalgic atmosphere, which is nice,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Delhi offers a kaleidoscope of experiences. In the upcoming season, expect the ancient streets of Old Delhi to juxtapose with the grandeur of Shahjahanabad and the planned neighbourhoods of Civil Lines.

For Sid, Delhi was a nostalgic homecoming. He revisited childhood haunts and explored how the city blends its rich past with modern influences. Food lovers will be treated to lesser-known specialities like the unique Changezi in Shahjahanabad, featuring slow-cooked onions.

The duo discovered this dish while visiting a family of qawwals (Sufi singers), believed to be the descendants of the legendary Amir Khusrow. This interaction is one of the most memorable parts of not just this season but all their travels.

“We were incredibly fortunate to be invited to their home,” says Sid. “The mother cooked a fantastic meal. These are dishes you wouldn’t find in any restaurant. And we were also treated to an impromptu concert... It was a transcendental experience.”

Sometimes, they have had to play to the gallery to sustain the numbers. “For instance, Indian audiences love biryani. If you make eight episodes and throw in a biryani episode, chances are that the biryani episode will outperform the others. So, occasionally, you have to do that,” he says.

The upcoming season in Delhi promises a return to the show’s roots, with a renewed focus on authenticity and a deeper connection with viewers.

“Somewhere along the way, we started trying too hard to please the audience. We reacted to comments and analytics, and it felt like we were compromising our own voice. The content lost its spark. Thankfully, we have course-corrected. We realised the importance of staying true to ourselves. We had a larger production team this time, which freed us up to focus on the creative aspects and simply enjoy the experience,” says Sid.

Reflecting on what he learned from the show, Shashank says, “I love food, and I love to travel for it, but through The Big Forkers, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation for the stories behind each dish. Seeing how the same dish can transform entirely depending on the region is fascinating. The ingredients, the season, and even the cook’s background... all of these factors play a role.”

