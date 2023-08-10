The Banarasi Langra mango of Varanasi earns a coveted GI Tag

August 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

When it comes to mangoes, I am a proud UP girl. I diligently wait until the end of June to get my hands on season’s first mangoes and eat them until the end of monsoon. And while my favourite mango until last season was the slim and flawless Dussehri, after tasting the fragrant and juicy Banarasi Langra last year, I am certain that it is the best mango in India. That the variety was awarded a GI tag earlier this year only cements the fact.

Unlike Western and Southern India, the season for mangoes in North India starts at the fag end of summer. The first ones to appear in late June are the dainty Dussehris, they are followed by plump and green Langras and the fragrant golden yellow Chausas signal the end of the season in August.

There are other varieties too — the small Chuswa Safeda, the Gorakhpuri Gorjit, the small green Ratauli and the crimson Husnaara — that come and go for very short periods in the season. While the mangoes of UP have always been coveted by mango connoisseurs, with the recent GI tag given to the Banarasi Langra, the respect for the varieties that grow in the State has gone up even further, especially the plump green Langra.

A local variety, the Langra mango of Varanasi owes its origins in Bengal’s Malda mango but is said to have born about 250 to 300 years ago in a Shiva temple in the city. “Legend has it that a saint who travelled to Kashi, carried with him a special mango seed and planted it in the Shiva temple he was living in. The plant grew quickly and started to bear the sweetest mangoes people had ever tasted. They wanted to grow more of them but the saint refused to share the seed,” informs Anupam Kumar Singh who is a lecturer in BHU. “But when the Kashi Naresh insisted, the priest gave him a seed and slowly Banarasi Langra was everywhere. Since the saint was lame, or langra in Hindi, the mango came to be known as Langra after him,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Langra is known for its beautiful fragrance, rich and layered flavour, thin-as-a-sheath skin, and abundant flesh. It is so popular towards the eastern parts of UP, Bihar and Bengal that our crops sell out instantly and that too at great prices,” says Junaid Ahmad, who owns multiple mango orchards. “While the Langra grown in Lucknow, Bihar and Bengal is also exceptionally good, there is something about the Banarasi Langra that makes it truly special. It could be the water and the soil composition of the region that makes it so, which is why they have the GI tag now,” he adds.

According to Varanasi district’s Department of Horticulture, there are a total of 1,635 orchard owners in the district who cultivate the Banarsi Langda. Most of it grows in areas like Chiraigaon, Arajiline, and Baragaon, and Harhua, which border the city. A lot of Banarasi Langra grows inside Varanasi city as well – be it the Banaras Hindu University, the Ramnagar area or the Nadesar Palace.

“At one time there used to be two main kinds of mango in the city — the State Bank Langra and the Motijheel Langra. While the State Bank orchard belonged to the royal family, the Motijheel orchard belonged to our family,” says Navneet Raman of the Banaras Cultural Foundation. “The soil chemistry of the city and the large orchards here ensured cross pollination of these beautiful large trees. The result is a mango that is not very big, has little fiber, and has a trademark aftertaste,” he adds.

While most of Motijheel trees are now gone, there are still many inside the BHU and in Nadesar Palace (which was earlier called the State Bank Area). The Nadesar Palace belongs to Varanasi’s royal family, and has a large orchard that bears hundreds of kilograms of Langra mangoes every season. The mangoes are smaller, greener, and sweeter than any other Langra mango you will ever eat and do not need to be ripened artificially.

“The microclimate of the place makes sure our Langras are the best in the city. We do not put any chemicals and let the mangoes ripen on the tree. They are plucked when 90% done and the rest of the ripening happens naturally,” an elderly staff member of the palace said proudly when I visited the Taj Ganges and the Nadesar Palace last summer. They served these mangoes to all their guests and had packed a large bunch for me too. And I have to agree that they are the finest mangoes I have eaten.

While there are stories that people poured milk and honey in the plant to make the fruit sweeter, the secret to the sweet, juicy and plump Langra of Varanasi are the first showers of monsoon. “The strong summer heat ensures it grows big and plump and the first showers do their magic. No artificial ripening can get you that taste,” Raman tells me. Ahmad attributes it to rain too, “if you pluck the fruit before the rain, it will always remain hard but post first few showers it becomes soft and sweet.”

But more than anything, the people here believe that it is Lord Shiva himself, who is instrumental in ensuring the Banarasi Langra is so special. “The mango came with a priest who was worshipper of Shiva,” says Singh. “It was shared with the king on the behest of Shiva and it remains so popular even today because of Shiva’s blessings.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.