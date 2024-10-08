GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The art and science behind Indian craft spirits come alive at the Flavour Lab in Bengaluru

With curated walkthroughs of labs and tasting rooms, guests can learn more about brewing, distillation, fermentation and mixology of whisky, gin, mahua, toddy and more

Published - October 08, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Anagha Maareesha
Anagha Maareesha
The lab, which is open to visitors for tours, is divided into four experience zones

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Bengaluru’s Whitefield, Diageo India opens its doors to a Flavour Lab. Under the brand’s The Good Craft Co initiative, which aims to put “Indian craft spirits on the global map”, the lab is an experiential space for consumers and enthusiasts. Guided tours of their learning centre, experiential zones, scientific labs, and a bar where you can taste the creations; all under one roof. I take the metro one sunny afternoon for a firsthand walkthrough. 

Against the grain

Innovation is the name of the game for the brand. Diageo’s research and innovation centre has been at this property since 2010. It is here where brands like Greater Than and Godawan created some of their special and limited edition bottles. With the Flavour Lab, consumers now get a sneak peek behind the curtain. 

I get off at the Nallurhalli metro station and am told to walk into the Vydehi Hospital. The speakeasy-like feel of it adds to the fun, much-needed after my long commute. My destination is on the third floor of the hospital building. The doors open to the lobby where we are welcomed by the team, and given an introduction about the brand.

The Academy zone, where experts hold masterclasses

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Next we head to The Academy. This is a zone where experts give a masterclass on the process and ideas of craft spirit making, and the issues relevant to the topic. While whisky is one of the main products of the research centre, the Flavour Lab will focus on different craft beverages, such as gin and rum. They also want to throw the spotlight on heritage spirits from all corners of the country, be it toddy, mahua, rice beers and millet beers. Dr Kuldeep Agarwal, a food scientist, explains in detail about whisky making, grain quality, maturation and other topics. The masterclass is illuminating. 

Spirited away 

Next is our walkthrough of the lab where all the magic happens. In the cabins, spirits are tested on, blended, matured, experimented with and tinkered with till the perfect result is achieved. The labs have restricted access, but through the window we see researchers in lab coats and safety goggles, as Vikram Damodaran, Diageo’s Chief Innovation Officer, explains what they are working on. 

Payal Shah from Kobo Fermentary showing us one of her creations

| Photo Credit: Anagha Maareesha

After this is the fun part – the bar and fermentary. Here is where they play around with the spirits. Mixologist Neil Alexander and Payal Shah, of Kobo Fermentary, get creative, and concoct cocktails and ingredients that work best with the spirit. Payal shows us various ingredients she has fermented from beetroot and lemons to whole garlic cloves and bananas. She explains the science behind fermentation and microbes. Neil then takes some of these fermented products and creates cocktails. With no barriers Neil, a noted mixologist from the city, has let his creativity flow. We try a Sesegad cocktail, made of Dukshiri (a unique feni), craft Vermouth and spices used in making cafreal. Another drink that I love is called East India Company. Taking inspiration from the eastern part of the country, this has kasundi, pickled soy and raw mango, and gondhoraj lime, over a base of gin. 

The bar and fermentary 

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With this our tour comes to an end. The brand is hosting curated and personalised tours for small groups every weekend. If you are interested, you can contact the team, and they will send you a questionnaire and a registration form. The tours are free of cost. The behind the scenes look at spirit making is both fun and educational. 

At Nallurhalli, Whitefield, Bengaluru. For details call 8618320996

