Get your samosa and kachori fix at Sudha Chats in Bengaluru’s Langford Town

January 11, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

If you take a walk on Berlie Street after 4 p.m., the aroma of freshly fried samosas, kachoris, and pakoras envelopes the area. Sudha Chats, a hole-in-the-wall joint is where these delicious treats are made every evening by J Satyanarayan and his mother, Sudha, whom the shop is named after.

As you step closer, one can see Sudha sitting behind a large cauldron of piping hot oil. To her left, is a tray of samosas, and kachoris ready to be fried, and a plateful of vegetables and chickpea batter for the pakoras.

“Sudha Chats was opened in 1983 by my late father P Jawaharlal,” says Satyanarayan, as he smashes a samosa in a paper bowl, garnishes it with onions, chutneys and serves it to an onlooking customer. He talks about how he started helping his father in 2000 during his college days, and eventually took over the shop after his father’s demise.

Today, their menu comprises crispy aloo samosas, kachoris that are offered plain or with spicy chana masala and tangy chutneys; and a range of pakoras such as palak, raw banana, chilli, aloo bonda, among others. While all the chaat preparations are must-try, the standout for me is the melt-in-the-mouth gulab jamun: pillowy soft with just the right amount of sweetness.

Taking us through their daily routine, Satyanarayan says his day starts by going to the market to buy vegetables, and prep starts at 10 a.m. “Everyone at home is involved in preparing all the snacks, and we prep until 3.0. The shop opens at 4-4.30,” he says, adding that they also undertake bulk orders.

Sudha Chats is at 26/3, Berlie Street, Langford Town. For bulk orders, call 9980348380

