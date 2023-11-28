Slurp and snack: Unravelling Nepal’s instant noodle obsession

November 28, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

I’ve trekked across remote regions of Nepal, like Langtang National Park in the country’s north-central region, and at 3,400 metres above sea level, I relied on a soupy bowl of instant noodles to keep me warm. From malls to the smallest shack in remote regions, it is hard to find a place that does not sell them. And their versatility has influenced menus across the country.

Living in Biratnagar, on Nepal’s eastern plains, my go-to comfort food is chauchau, as it is known in the local dialect. Raised in Nepal, my first memory of instant noodles is hazy, like the steam from the noodle bowl. But I remember carrying packets of it during school days and sharing it over breaks with friends.

Many a time, my dinner is a variation of chauchau: jhol, sadhekho, fried or chatpatay. Jhol refers to a soup with or without vegetables. Sandheko is a mixture of raw noodles with peanuts or soya beans and vegetables. Chatpatay is a zesty snack mixture of vegetables, puffed rice or crushed gol guppas, tamarind, and lemon juice.

In Nepal, the ease of preparing instant noodles, the tempting taste and the low price (between Nepalese rupee 10 and 50) makes it an affordable meal option for daily wage workers, office employees, trekkers and students. This has resulted in a chauchau-eating culture, which includes people snacking on the raw noodles right from the packet.

According to Japan-based World Instant Noodles Association, in 2022, the demand for instant noodles reached 1,650 million servings in Nepal.

“It is an easy snack. Mix it with the seasonings or have it raw; like any other fast-food snack like chips,” says Vedant Jaju, proprietor of an FMGC company — Asian Thai Foods, Nepal, which manufactures noodles like 2PM, Preeti and Rum Pum. While Rum Pum noodles launched in Nepal in 2001, other players — Rara and Wai Wai have existed in the market since the 1980s. Instant noodles generate the highest revenue under Asian Thai Foods explains Vedant.

“There are two types of noodles — white and brown,” Vedant elaborates. “Brown noodles have a soup coat over them, and white is without. You have to cook white noodles whereas brown noodles can be eaten raw.”

In India, the white variety of noodles like Maggi and ramen are prevalent while brown noodles dominate the markets in Nepal. “This culture of having raw noodles has come from Nepal to India. India has Maggi but Nepal always had the brown noodle concept, where people eat from the packet itself,” Vedant adds.

While chauchau tends to be synonymous with Wai Wai noodles, Nepal is saturated with other options like Rum Pum, 2 PM, Current, Preeti, etc. Despite stiff competition, every noodle brand has its own market. Vedant states that you can buy them in flavours of bamboo, chicken pizza, kimchi, Schezwan, vegetable Manchurian and more.

Besides, people in different areas resonate with different brands. For instance, Asian Thai Foods has around eight-10 flavours of instant noodles branded under different names. Explains Vedant, “For example, the population in Kathmandu knows Preeti but not Rum Pum, despite the noodles being equally priced. Rum Pum resonates more with people in eastern Nepal.”

Instant noodles come in small packets and a long shelf life makes them a convenient snack option for trekkers says Kathmandu-based trekking guide, Jayaram Thapaliya. “We can make hot noodle soup with only its condiments, which can be prepared with little effort.”

Street vendors in Nepal selling street-style snacks like aloo chaat, puckhas and puffed rice, use instant noodles to spice up their snacks and ‘enhance taste’ says Biratnagar-based vendor, Balaram Kumar Sah. Sah’s snack servings are priced between Nepalese rupee 20 and 50. As per request, he mixes his servings with chauchau, using up to 10-15 packets each day.

Internet users shared anecdotes about chau chau, ones that evoke sentiments of home, childhood, and warmth.