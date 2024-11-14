Shivesh Bhatia’s latest book highlights various techniques, flavour combinations with chocolate

The first dessert Shivesh Bhatia made was a simple chocolate cupcake. “It was from a Betty Crocker pre-mix cake recipe,” laughs the food blogger-turned-author who is all set to launch his fifth book (Published by HarperCollins), Chocolate, on November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his earlier titles on baking, and eggless recipes, Shivesh wanted this book to focus on a particular flavour. “It just had to be chocolate,” he says, “It’s been a big part of my journey — from my first dessert to still cooking with chocolate for my family. It’s one of those ingredients that appeals to all age groups.”

Chocolate’s versatility is something Shivesh has highlighted through the 100-plus recipes in the book. “You can bake with it, melt it, whip it, pair it with almost anything, and it’s always delicious. I wanted to create a book that captures that magic.” But how has he ensured to have fresh, new recipes after four books on desserts? “I pushed myself to explore new techniques and flavours with chocolate. I wanted to go beyond the classics and experiment with pairings I hadn’t played with before,” adds the 28-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expect desserts such as lemon and white chocolate macaroons, a chocolate-caramel cupcake with caramel popcorn, a Persian love cake with ruby chocolate, and a frozen tiramisu. “In the case of the latter, we normally associate a tiramisu with coffee, but pairing it with tropical flavours was interesting, and we added new textures to it. For the banana chocolate Swiss roll, I added honey chips, and banana chips that elevated the traditional chiffon-like cake,” says Shivesh, adding how the ombre chocolate cookie was not part of his original list for the book. “The day we were running trials for our cookies, I remember four to five different ones being tested. When I noticed there was a lot of leftover cookie dough from them all, I used it to make a cookie with three types of chocolate, and it turned out great!”

In the works for over a year, Chocolate, he says, is a labour of love. Recipe trials, sometimes multiple trials for a dish, were time-consuming. “This was followed by styling and photographing the dishes that I do myself,” says Shivesh. “Unlike YouTube or Instagram where I can go back and edit an error, the stakes are much higher when you’re working on a book. I can’t afford to make any mistakes, and the process has to be systematic and structured,” adds the author whose book largely comprises eggless recipes.

While his favourite desserts from the book are the triple chocolate cake, bourbon cheesecake, and the chocolate Swiss roll, Shivesh recommends beginners start with fool-proof recipes. “The chocolate suji cake is perfect if you’re looking for something simple, and the chocolate chunk cookies are classic, as are the double chocolate muffins. If you’re feeling adventurous, go for the baked KitKat cheesecake or the no-bake dates and oats bar that don’t need any fancy skills,” concludes Shivesh, who is now working on Christmas recipes, and content for the holiday season, alongside planning for events and workshops around the new book.

Priced at ₹1,299, Chocolate is available for pre-order on amazon.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.