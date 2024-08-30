Say Cheese... tea and chocolate at this unique pop-up at Sowl in Nungambakkam

Experience the unique pairing of tea, chocolate, and cheese at a one-of-a-kind pop-up event at Sowl in Nungambakkam on September 1, from 4 pm to 5.30pm. This 90-minute immersive session is designed for food enthusiasts and flavour explorers eager to discover the harmonious combination of these three elements.

“While this pairing might seem different, it is the perfect trio to try because at the core of tea, chocolate, and cheese, there is fermentation. This is why they taste great together,” shares Namrata Sundaresan, cheesemaker and co-founder of Chennai-based Kase Cheese.

Namrata will collaborate with Patricia Cosma, a cacao and chocolate expert and co-founder of the Indian Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival, and Dona Aideau, a certified tea taster, sommelier, and fourth-generation tea maker with the Tea Board of India, to bring this unique experience to life.

While chocolate and cheese are often enjoyed together in cheesecakes and filled chocolate varieties, Patricia explains the surprising synergy between tea and chocolate: “Tea is often consumed warm, and when you bite into chocolate after a sip of tea, the chocolate has a chance to melt in the mouth, elevating the taste and experience.” Participants will have the opportunity to sample white, milk, and dark chocolate varieties of Indian origin.

Throughout the session, three carefully selected teas will be sampled. “Tea acts as a palate cleanser, enhances flavours, and aids digestion. The combination of tea with cheese and chocolate creates a harmonious rhythm, where tea balances the richness of the chocolate and cheese, offering a smoother and more refined tasting experience,” says Dona.

In addition to tasting tea, cheese, and chocolate, participants will also enjoy creative treats from the Sowl kitchen, including a tea milk tres leches with chocolate cheese chantilly cream and a red velvet macaron with cheese frosting and tea jelly. For those seeking a savoury touch, a truffle mushroom tart with cheese crumble will be served.

Dona adds, “Participants can expect an immersive experience, exploring the flavours, textures, and complexity of Indian teas, with a playful approach.”

This pop up is at Sowl in Nungambakkam on September 1 between 4pm and 5.30pm. Entry costs ₹2,500. Only 25 slots are available.