Savour millet dosa and kavuni arisi halwa at a newly-opened luxury hotel in Coimbatore

November 23, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

“Black kavuni rice halwa is my absolute favourite,” says Shruti Shibulal, CEO and director of Tamara Leisure Experiences, adding that the dish is a perfect example of enhancing taste and flavour of a local delicacy by using the best of ingredients. Shruti is excited to be in Coimbatore as O By Tamara, the group’s second property in Tamil Nadu, an upscale business and leisure hotel, featuring 141 rooms post-renovation opens its doors for business.

While the O Café, an all-day dining space offers a curated multi-cuisine menu, La Bella Vita serves artisanal coffee and pastries. Over lemon chicken soup, and a kebab platter, Veerapandian AR, executive chef, is quick to point out that the menu also celebrates Kongu dishes like a Pallipalayam chicken and arisi paruppu saadam.

“It’s about keeping it simple. For example, you can make an instant dessert of steamed ragi sevai just by adding grated coconut, palm jaggery and a dash of ghee. Our focus is to offer comfort food,” explains Veerapandian as we relish flavourful Burmese coconut milk curry with assorted vegetables. The hotel in Coimbatore is committed to sustainability, explains Shruti. “We use good quality ingredients, and source locally as much as we can, especially vegetables and fruits that are seasonal.”

She says that O By Tamara, specially designed for business travellers and leisure market, endeavours to be sustainable and eco-friendly. “While renovating the building, we replaced water systems and the air conditioning to cut down on water and energy consumption significantly,” she says adding that solar panels across the roof takes care of about 25 percent of energy requirements.

“We have upcycled many items and ensured that the scrap is given to registered vendors to cut down on waste entering the landfill. We measure food waste that comes out of the kitchen and cafeteria and manage it efficiently,” adds Shruti. The idea is to minimise the carbon footprint. Strategically positioned skylights and windows ensure the use of optimum sunlight. Elaborating on the design of the walls, floors, ceilings and upholstery, all reflecting textiles from these parts, Shruti says it was done as a tribute to the city. Huge walls are entirely devoted to showcasing spools of colourful yarn. Says Shruti, “Down the line, we want to offer services where people can use our spa, the pool, spend the day here over coffee and pastry.”

Located at Lion’s Stop, Kamarajar Road, Singanallur. For reservations, call 04226656000