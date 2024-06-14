Sarah Todd hosts cooking Masterclass in Chennai

Sarah Todd is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, author and a finalist in the popular cooking competition MasterChef Australia season six. But in Chennai on June 15, she will be wearing the hat of a teacher. In her masterclass at Phoenix Palladium in Velachery, she will show participants how to prepare some of her signature dishes from the show, with a twist.

“I always enjoy adding a local twist to the food I make,” says Sarah “There are so many bold flavours in Indian food that always draw me to it. Having visited many places in India, and tried the food from all these regions, there is always something new,” says the Australian chef.

Sarah says that her visits to India have influenced her cooking style. “I learnt French cooking but Indian food taught me the right use of flavours. For example, the use of mild spices in desserts is something that totally changed the game for me.”

She adds, “Although both the countries (India and Australia) are different, there are two similarities. One is the flavour of charcoal in our food. We do a lot of barbecues back there and here food is cooked in tandoor ovens. The second thing is that we all get together with our loved ones around flavourful meals. This makes me feel at home here.”

While she is no stranger to the country, one city has a special place in her heart,”Goa is like a second home to me. I have visited Goa so many times, I love the food and the culture there,” she says. In March, she opened The Sanctuary Bar and Kitchen at Vagator in Goa.

In the culinary workshop she is set to host at Phoenix market city, Sarah will be showing participants how to make pasta dough, spiced prawn beurre blanc, iced nougat with tuile and more.

Sarah adds, “All of these recipes are beginner-friendly and I don’t want anyone to feel intimidated that these were made in a competition like MasterChef. Also, since this is back-to-school season, I might be sharing a few tips on how to make these dishes kid-friendly, as a mother and as a chef.”

The Masterclass with Sarah Todd will be at Phoenix Palladium on June 15, 4PM onwards. Tickets are available on Razorpay and BookMyShow and start at ₹249

