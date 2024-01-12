January 12, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

Thalis and more

Kickstart the long weekend with Nandhini Deluxe ‘s Sankranti special thali with a range of dishes to ring in the harvest festival. It comprises pongal variations, and an array of regional delicacies such as aloo gadde fry palya, nuggekai and badanekayi sambar, white pumpkin majjige huli, among others. Savour the meal alongside accompaniments such as masala vada, mango and ginger chutney, to name a few, and end the meal with desserts including holige, sweet pongal, and payasam.

Priced at ₹299, the thali is available on January 14 for lunch

From the North

Specialising in cuisine from North Karnataka, Sai Sogadu is offering a special festive meal comprising 27 dishes. The menu will feature curries based on the day’s produce availability, and these include mulangi kosambari, carrot kosambari, shenga chutney, junakad vade, avrekal palya, hitikai yennegai, jolad nucchu, ragi ambli, a range of rotis such as sajji roti, gonjal rotti, jolad rotti, among others.

Priced at ₹320 the meal is available from January 12 to 15 for lunch and dinner.

A meal from the village

Bringing authentic village fare for the season is Hallimane with its Sankranti Habbadoota. Their special meal comprises dishes such as ellu belladaburfi, karjura payasa, kadalebele kosambari, grapes gojju, vegetable bath, togaribele holige, beans palya, avarekalu gasi, sweet potato bonda, thambuli, Kashi halwa, among others.

Priced at ₹350 for adults and ₹200 for children, it is available for lunch and dinner on January 15

A winter special

To commemorate the onset of the harvest season, Rasotsav has launched a Makarotsav Thali that features an assortment of winter delicacies from across India. Savour dishes such as chironji makhane ki kheer, til ladoo, beans tillwala, sesame vegetable gold coin, sarson ka saag, corn palak tikki, chakkara pongal, pindi chana, tillwale chawal, to name a few.

Priced at ₹625 the meal is available between January 13 and 15

Meaty combo

Dishkeyaun, known for its modern Indian fare, has launched an exclusive fusion menu for the festive season. The meal comprises pongal, chicken curry, prawn varuval, and lacha salad.

Priced at ₹699, the meal is available from January 14 to 18 for lunch and dinner