Refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar bring the taste of home to ‘Oorum Unavum’ festival in Chennai

Published - July 04, 2024 10:07 am IST

Refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar bring flavours from their land to Oorum Unavum food festival at Semmozhi Poonga between July 5 and 7

Ananyaa Desikan
THOOTHUKUDI, TAMIL NADU, 03/11/2022: FOR MetroPlus : Olai Puttu, a restaurant based in Thoothukudi, specialises in traditional Sri Lankan food prepared by women from refugee camps in and around Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Vasanthakumari Vijaykumar has been operating at optimum strength, making sesame balls known as ellu paagu in bulk. All the frenzy in her kitchen is in preparation for the Oorum Unavum food festival at Semmozhi Poonga between July 5 and 7.

Idiyappam | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

After a successful first edition that attracted over 5,000 guests in a day, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is hosting the festival for the second time to commemorate World Refugee Day (celebrated on June 20). “I came to Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka when I was eight years old. Today, I live in the Ranipet camp. Back there, we had our own sesame plantation. My mother would make this often,” shares the 44-year-old..

The fest will feature food stalls by 75 refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar currently residing in Tamil Nadu, offering over 30 traditional dishes and snacks. Among the participants are Sri Lankan Tamil entrepreneurs involved in a Tamil Nadu Government initiative to promote self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Vasanthakumari participated last year, serving olai puttu. Inspired by the response, she is returning with a dish close to her heart. “The black sesame seeds are soaked overnight. They are then dried. The skin is removed to avoid bitterness before pounding them in an ural (mortar). Once it begins to secrete oil, country sugar is added and made into balls,” she explains.

“Many participants got orders after last year’s festival. This empowers them. We curated this menu based on what the participants excel at making,” says Surya Kumari from OfERR India, part of the organising committee.

Prawn masala | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Lalitha Padmanathan visited the festival last year and decided to participate this time. “It’s a wonderful way to connect and watch people enjoy dishes we grew up eating. I will serve vegetarian dishes and fish patties along with kara bonda,” Lalitha shares.

While most stalls are by Sri Lankan refugees, Shaju Begum from Myanmar is excited to showcase her favourites. “I am just starting preparations. I will make lappasu, a dish with peanuts, seeds, onion, and garlic, and channa sup, a chickpea and noodle-based dish,” she says.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Ellarum Inbutrirukka’, translating to ‘for everyone’s happiness’ in Tamil. “It feels like home when surrounded by flavours we grew up eating,” says Vasanthakumari.

Limited slots for pre-booked lunch are also available for all three days. A vegetarian meal costs ₹160, chicken meal costs ₹280 and fish meal ₹320.

For reservations, contact 9176483735 or email oorumunavum2024@gmail.com. The festival will be on from June 5 to 7 between 10 am and 8 pm at Semmozhi Poonga.

