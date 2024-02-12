February 12, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The late actor Sridevi could never say no to the rajma chawal prepared by Chef Sweety Singh; her husband Boney Kapoor still requests this dish when he meets Chef. Actors like Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth cannot stop eating Chef’s mutton curries. For Sachin Tendulkar, it the mutton chops. Chef Sweety Singh is not a new name for lovers of Punjabi food. Not just any Punjabi, but real Punjabi food.

During a conversation at the Park Hyatt’s Dining Room, Sweety Singh says Punjabi food is now tainted. The authentic Punjabi butter chicken is not submerged in ghee. Similarly, palak paneer doesn’t have cream. Sweety Singh’s love for real Punjabi food makes him go busting myths about the cuisine being greasy, loaded with spices and that almost everything is dunked in ghee and cream and is red.

Sweety Singh, aka Harjinder Singh, got his nickname at the beginning of his career when someone introduced him as Sweety. “When I was asked to cook for the first time at an ITC property in Delhi, I told them I had no experience in cooking. That was also my first experience at a five-star property. Earlier, I had observed the karigars (cooking staffs was called karigars because then chefs and sous chefs were not so common) cooking at my dad’s instructions at his dhaba in Delhi. The executive chef asked me to cook for him. I just prepared two dishes — mutton curry and rajma. They couldn’t stop complimenting me. The trick was that I made everything in the most simplemanner possible. I followed my father, Gyani Santok Singh’s instructions on cooking — less oil, less spices, the best of raw ingredients and cooking on slow fire.”

Sweety says his father started his food journey with a thela (cart) in 1950. “The queue to eat the food in the thela was always long . After his success there, he started a dhaba called Gyani di Bhatti. Even after my father lost vision due to diabetes, he could tell from the aroma of the food cooking in the kitchen whether it was done right or needed improvement. Listening to him instruct the karigars in the kitchen I did a lot of second-hand learning,” added Sweety.

Sweety Singh, as a chef, is a man of few dishes. He believes in quality not quantity. He is against the practice of using cashew paste in gravies and cream as the final touch. “Don’t abuse ingredients. Punjabis use ghee in their food because milk production is high. Our food doesn’t float in ghee nor is it red in colour. The other villain in Indian food is the canned tomato puree used for colour. Canned tomato puree was made for soup, not for Indian gravies.”

Sweety Singh continues his interaction with guests and guides them with food combinations. He says white butter with makki di roti and gur (jaggery), as final touch to the meal, helps in digestion. “But before that, have some mutton gravy, kheema, kadhi and rajma chawal,” he goads the guests. The rajma melted in the mouth and was nothing less than having dal makhani. The kadhi had a light, runny consistency ,and the mutton curry was a pure delight. None of the dishes had a commercial food feel. Sweety explains, “My gravies are made with onion, tomatoes and my own blend of spices. Slow cooking or nani-dadi (grandmothers’) type of cooking is the secret to flavourful food,” he adds.

Devoid of the garam masala flavour, cream and ghee, Sweety Singh’s food will make you understand the importance of keeping it simple.

Sweety Singh will serve all these and many more until February 17 at The Dining Room, Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, for lunch and dinner.