What is Deepavali without lights, family and mithai, especially ladoos. If you have ever tried your hand at making them, you will realise it is a long and arduous process.

It is 2023; you don’t need a recipe nor do you need to slog like Sridevi in English Vinglish anymore. All you need is a ladoo readymix packet. Just open, mix the pre-packed ingredients and assemble. All that this DIY ladoo needs is a gentle press and roll to be shaped, plus some hot melted ghee and a few nut slivers for garnishing.

This trend began during the 2020 lockdown when a lot of F&B brands were packaging DIY mixes. The Ladoo mix was a practical solution to the challenge posed by ladoos breaking apart in transit. Chef P Shiva Krishna Lahiri of Sree Anna Gourmet says, “The idea of packaging thismix is to keep the sweets fresh. When served immediately after being made, the feel and texture are far better than store-bought ladoos that may have been on the shelf for a long time. This is especially the case with versions made with millets and mixed nut.”

The ladoo mix comes in vacuum sealed packs, and are mostly available in traditional versions that include mixed millet ladoo, motichoor ladoo, and besan ladoos.

Endless options

Sree Anna Gourmet: The multi millet ladoo pack from Sree Anna Gourmet is a fine mix of different millet powders, nuts, jaggery and spices. Add two tablespoon of melted warm ghee to 200 grams of the mix. It does not need any kneading. As one progresses if the mix gets dry, ghee can be gradually added in small quantities. Available online in packs of 250grams and 500grams. Other than multi millet ladoo, there is ragi and jowar ladoo mixes as well. Price ranges ₹200-₹400 per pack. Makes around 12 ladoo depending on size.

Available online https://mibbles.in

Bedekar besan ladoo: Bedekar besan ladoo mix from Mumbai makes your Deepavali extra sweet. The ladoo mixes of approx 150 gm are available online; the Bedekar website also has a ladoo making video to simplify your experience. It is an easy assembly process with light kneading. Cost ₹95.

Available on Amazon and through their website https://vpbedekar.com

Suhana besan ladoo: The ladoos by this brand from Gujarat are slightly different. This mix needs to be fried in ghee, till it is fragrant. Add your favourite dry fruit bits and mix well with the flour. After that it all about assembling, adding ghee intermittently for binding and shaping the sweet to your desired size. Available online for ₹ 120.

Available online: https://suhana.com

EatMillet: This brand also has an instant millet ladoo mix made of millet semolina, jowar flakes and nuts. Available in packs of 100 grams, the process requires 20 grams of ghee for every 100 grams of ladoo mix. Blend well to avoid lumps and then shape into spherical ladoos before serving. Pack of 100 grams costs ₹139.

Available online: https://eatmillet.in

