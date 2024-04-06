April 06, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

For the 90-year-old expert of Moplah cuisine, Ummi Abdulla, one of the earliest memories of Ramzan is when her father would wake her up at around 1.30 or 2 am to eat rice. Her mother, she says, “would buy ghee just as Ramzan began, sautee shallots in it, add turmeric, and keep it in a jar on a shelf.” Her father would eat rice with this sauteed shallots and coconut chutney, “the thought of it gets my mouth watering even today,” she says.

Living in Kochi for about eight years now, I’ve had the fortune to part-take in an iftar meal or two. Growing up in Mumbai, the experience was very different with food stalls teeming on the streets—the influences, being heavily from the North. In Kerala, however, it’s different as the influence is mainly from Arab countries and even the Portuguese.

Food stalls aren’t a big part of the culture here in Kerala, as during Ramzan, people prefer eating at home, with their families. Even then, certain parts of Kochi like Aluva, Kalamassery, Edapally, and parts of Kaloor come alive during the holy month.

Celebrity Chef and YouTuber Abida Rasheed says, “Muttamala (loosely translated to egg necklace) is said to have Portugese origins.” It is reportedly inspired by Fio de Ovos, which was then, as Rasheed says, “adapted to suit the Malabar palette.”

Food traditions or styles of eating have changed over the years, Abdulla says, “People now opt for lighter foods. Instead of rice, they choose to eat pathiri (a flat bread made from rice).” Pathiri, which has long been a staple of Muslim cuisine in Kerala, is said to have originated with the Arabs, who settled in the Malabar region.

While there’s the dum biriyani, which varies from region to region— Thalassery, Kannur, Calicut, Mattancherry, Malabar, and Malappuram, that always finds its way on to an iftar spread— the kabsa, which has its origins in Saudi Arabia warrants for a special mention. It has been adapted to suit the local palate, where, flavoured rice is wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed, and then served with grilled meat.

So, what are the must-haves for an iftar spread according to Ummi Abdulla? “A kadi (snack) like bonda (potato vada), unnakaya (a kind of banana fritter stuffed with coconut and jaggery), and kozhi ada (a soft samosa filled with meat).”

She says that when she was growing up iftar included a chicken or fish dish (sometimes both). It usually also featured chemmeen mulakittahu (prawns in a tamarind and red chili gravy) and chicken curry in a coconut milk base. She recalls cooking aleessa, a porridge made with broken wheat, whole spices and chicken, something usually eaten during cheriya nombu thura or the first time you break the fast for the day (at sunset).

For Rasheed, a must-have dish is a samosa, either beef or chicken curry and mutton stew, which is similar to the appam stew, a medley of ginger, onion, green chilies and curry leaves in a mild coconut milk gravy. “Another important dish is different types of kanji or porridge — gothambu kanji (made with broken wheat), jeeraka kanji (rice porridge tempered with coconut and cumin paste and shallots), and payaru kanji (rice porridge made with green mung dal).” She says, “this is had when we first break the fast or right before fasting for the day— it replenishes us and gives us energy for the day.”