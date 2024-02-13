February 13, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

If you have always wondered how chefs follow the zero-waste approach to cooking and utilise ingredients you have struggled to incorporate in everyday cooking, this ongoing pop-up by Chef Radhika Khandelwal — of popular restaurant Fig & Maple in New Delhi and Goa — in the city could answer a few of your lingering questions.

Radhika says she specialises in bringing Indian ingredients and flavours to life in a unique way. “My approach isn’t about strict authenticity; instead, I aim to introduce people to the rich diversity of Indian flavors and the country’s culinary tapestry,” says the chef who has curated a menu that champions a vast array of grains, florals, fruits, and meats.

“Diners will have the opportunity to experience a tantalizing array of new ingredients that showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine. Some highlights include kodo millet, a nutrient-rich grain; watermelon radish, known for its vibrant colour and crisp texture; and the sabudana, which is presented in a risotto form,” says the chef who creates seasonal menus at her restaurant every three months with local, lesser-known ingredients such as moringa, bimbli, star fruit, bol fruit, and spices like nag kesar, pipli, and patthar ke phool.

This time around, her menu for the pop-up features dishes such as bread with a trio of butters — tangy kokum, Goan chorizo and pungent kasundi, ghee roast pate with pickled berries, moringa leaf and cream cheese dumplings, dosa achappams with Goan chorizo, mushroom galauti, pumpkin and barley risotto, and desserts including ghewar apple pie and kulfi biki max.

The most time-consuming dish to create, says Radhika, was the khandvi ravioli with prawns in a zero-waste prawn shell bisque. “This dish involves intricate preparation, including the delicate process of crafting the khandvi ravioli and extracting flavour from the prawn shells to create the rich bisque. Each step requires precision and attention to detail, resulting in a dish that is not only delicious but also a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” she says, adding that her other favourites from the menu include smoked eggplant mojo with kodo millet, and the sabudana risotto with laal maas and papad.

Radhika has also incorporated a range of indigenous flora, including flame of the forest, a “vibrant floral ingredient that infuses dishes with a subtle yet distinctive flavour”.

“Additionally, we are utilising black lime, known for its tangy and slightly smoky notes, and chugur leaves, which impart a tartness and depth of flavour,” she says, adding that for a touch of tart, she has opted for physalis, which offers a unique combination of sweet and tangy flavours.

The black lime, says Radhika, is something she has brought with her from Goa. “It is essential to some of our signature dishes, and the drying process takes over a week to achieve the perfect flavour profile. Having said that, we’ve made a conscious choice to source the majority of our ingredients locally from vendors in Bengaluru.”

As someone who champions the zero-waste approach to cooking, for those wanting to follow the same route in their home kitchens, Radhika believes the transition must begin by “educating yourself on what parts of produce are edible and view them as food rather than waste”. In addition, she recommends storing food correctly to prolong its freshness, and buy only what you need to minimise excess.

Up next, Radhika plans to participate in the global hospitality platform Parabere Forum in Rome, and host a series of pop-up events throughout the year. “These events will feature a diverse range of cuisines and showcase hyper-regional and hyper-local ingredients sourced from various parts of India,” she concludes.

Until February 18 at Windmills, Whitefield. For reservations, call 88802-33322.