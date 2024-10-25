Arusuvai Arasu Catering, Ethiraja Kalyana Mandapam, Alwarpet

For N Sridhar and his staff at Arusuvai Catering Services, preparation to set up their live festival kitchen for the annual Arusuvai Sweet Mela begins months in advance.

While they stick to staples such as mixture, murukku, ribbon pakoda, kara sev and the likes when it comes to savouries, they are now offering a wide range of options for sweets. “We have brought in 30 cooks from West Bengal to make gur rasgulla, regular rasgulla and a range of Bengali sweets, as they are in high demand. We also have our staff who prepare the traditional South Indian fare at the venue,” he says.

Over the years, the caterers usually set shop at a location in Royapettah. However, this time, they have moved to Ethiraja Kalyana Mandapam in Alwarpet due to ongoing metro tunnelling work.

Currently, 11 types of ghee sweets, six different innovative sweets (such as kesar badam cookies and rose petal cookies), and six types of dry fruit-based sweets are on offer. “We welcome our customers to visit the stalls, see how the sweets are being prepared and enjoy the experience,” says Sridhar.

His son S Kamesh, says that such a setup enables them to meet customers while also interacting and engaging with them. “They get to taste the sweets before they buy it. A mela format will make it a memorable experience,” he says.

“We sold over five tonnes of bakshanams last year, and this year we are preparing for a few tonnes more. Every year,traditional sweets such as athirasam, badam halwa, jangiri and mysore pak sell in large volumes during Deepavali,” says Sridhar. The catering company has tied up with three different courier companies who will set up counters at the venue, for international and domestic couriers to be sent from the same location.

Customers will be served complimentary filter coffee or tea along with snacks such as bajji, bonda, amminie kozhukattai, and kuzhi paniyarams throughout the day. There are discounts for corporate bulk orders. For details, call 9841115448. Open from 10am to 9pm. From October 26 to 30.

Pattappas, SVR Mandapam, Royapettah

Pattappa Catering Services, a 45-year-old brand by LV Pattappa and his son Balaji Pattappa, pioneered the concept of setting up a live kitchen to prepare Deepavali sweets and savouries for 33 years now.

Over the last 18 years, they have been hiring Hemamalini Kayana Mandapam (now, SVR) and making it easy for their loyalists and regular customers to place their orders and collect them at their Deepavali sweets bazaar. The father-son duo, along with their extended family, work round-the-clock to ensure the preparation, sales and packing are seamlessly done.

As customers enter the venue they are greeted by representatives who hand over a copy of the list of sweets and savouries for them to fill out. As they wait for their orders to be packed and delivered, they can sip on coffee and tea, while tasting mor kali, kichadi, vathakulambu sadam, sambar sadam, idli and dosa, served for free.

“We have introduced the Thala Deepavali Box this year due to high demand. We have two variations, one kilo (₹1,300) and half kilo boxes (₹750). The one kilogram box has 100 grams of seven types of special sweets, three savories, one kai murukku and 50 grams of Deepavali marundhu. The half kilogram box has three types sweets, two savouries, one murukku and marundhu,” says Balaji Pattappa.

“Every year we observe that parents send bakshanams to their sons and daughters living overseas. This has become an annual tradition and it seems to be the only occasion when parents get an opportunity to send parcels to their children, which is why we have tied up with two courier companies and India Post. Orders can be given over the phone and we can courier it, otherwise, customers can come in person and avail the service,” says Balaji.

There are a total of 15 types of traditional sweets and seven types of savouries. Pattappas are also known for their paruppu thengai (manogaram, cashew and laddu) and Deepavali marundhu. “Our most popular items in all these years have always been badam halwa, maa laadu, mysore pak, mixture, boondi and kara sev,” says Balaji, who manages the bazaar supported by over 250 staff.

“This year, we have introduced online ordering wherein customers from across the world can place order and get them delivered overseas and pan India. For those who book online in Chennai, we deliver the items too,” says Balaji.

For placing orders, call 9840845852. Open from 9am to 9pm. On till October 29. To order online, https://order.pattappas.com/

Sastha Catering Services, Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli

RK Venkatesan of Sastha Catering Services is all set to make his Deepavali Counter a memorable experience for his customers. On October 26, he will be serving a reception dinner (priced at ₹600), and on October 27, he will present an elaborate ela sappad (₹550) for lunch. “The idea is to showcase our culinary skills and variety, and when people taste our food, they may end up booking us for occasions. This could enhance their shopping experience also,” says Venkatesan.

His team is ready with 17 types of South Indian traditional sweets and 10 types of savouries. Deepavali marundhu, an essential aspect of the festivities, is priced at ₹200 for 100 grams.

“We have increased the rates by ₹100 due to the skyrocketing cost of ingredients and labour. We have set up courier counters to enable overseas and domestic couriers, andhave launched online ordering this year to get them delivered anywhere in the world,” says Venkatesan.

To place order for sweets and pre-book meals, call: 9962919460. On till October 30, 9.30am to 9pm. To order online, http://shop.sasthacatering.com