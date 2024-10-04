Pandan Club in Chennai launches new line of non-alcoholic cocktails

Being sober at a party where everyone else is drunk is sometimes looked down on. With sobriety comes the labels, ‘party pooper’ or ‘buzzkill’. Even on menus, non-alcoholic drinks are condescendingly dubbed Mocktails. Manoj Padmanabhan, co-founder of Pandan Club, is on a mission to change this perception. “They’re not called Mocktails here,” he clarifies.

Recognised by 30BestBarsIndia for its non-alcoholic cocktail offerings, Pandan Club is no stranger to catering to the sober and sober-curious crowd. But this time, things are different: these zero-ABV options are basal spirits. The new Zero Fake line-up features drinks like stout, rosé, champagne, sake, and Americano. “The name was inspired by a recent trip to China, where I saw shops selling original brands and many selling first-copy products. This menu is called Zero Fake because they are originals,” Manoj explains. The programme was launched on September 19 by former Australian cricketer and ODI master Michael Bevan, alongside Kedar Jadhav and the Southern Superstars cricket team.

To celebrate the launch, we open a bubbly. There’s a mild effervescence in this champagne-inspired drink, made with coconut yeast and sugar. This Kerala toddy-like beverage uses fermentation techniques to create fizz. “We make a batch daily to ensure the drink doesn’t fully ferment into alcohol,” Manoj shares. The sweet, nutty drink closely resembles padhaneer, a palm nectar beverage popular in Tamil Nadu.

Moving on from champagne, we try a glass of fruity rosé. This variation, made with jamun and paneer grapes, is muddled with the skins and seeds for extra flavour. Sweet, slightly spicy from the seeds, and boasting a bright, pinkish-red hue, the rosé pairs beautifully with Pandan Club’s Asian and Peranakan cuisine.

Next, we sample 0 Sake, not just a drink but a palette cleanser perfect for sharing. Light green in colour, it’s fruity, floral, and refreshing. Made with fennel and yuzu, it’s topped with a few drops of fennel oil distilled from the fennel heads, to intensify the flavour and aroma.

The 0 Stout looks like stout, complete with a frothy top, but it’s actually a nitro-brewed coffee drink. With Guinness’ roasted malt and hints of pandan and coconut, it comes with a kaya lollipop to add a touch of sweetness. The best part? You could start your day with this stout, guilt-free.

Finally, we try Manoj’s favourite — Americano. As he shares a brief history of how an Italian mixologist first combined Campari, vermouth, and soda in the 1860s, he mixes his own 0 Campari and 0 Vermouth, topping it off with fizzy soda. This robust drink’s secret lies in a visit to a naatu marundhu kadai (country medicine shop), where Manoj sourced the 16 herbs and botanicals used to craft this Chavanprash-like beverage.

“Our previous zero-ABV selection became popular, with people customising them into cocktails. But these options will remain non-alcoholic for now, as we want people to enjoy them sans the buzz,” Manoj says.

Pandan Club is located at Star City, 39, Bazullah Road, T Nagar, Chennai Contact: +91 7871515515 for reservations.

