Onam feasts and festivities in Visakhapatnam

WelcomHotel Devee Grand Bay

Ring in Onam festivities at WelcomHotel Devee Grand Bay with the rich culinary traditions of Kerala. Visitors at the hotel are greeted with a flower bracelet while the festive feast is dished out in a banana leaf. “The specially curated menu for Onam will change every day giving a taste of some of Kerala staples like kaalan, olan, erissery, along with a wide variety of crisps,” says Hormuzdyr Gabba, general manager.

Priced at ₹1,499 (plus taxes), the Onam feast will be dished out for lunch and dinner till September 15 at the hotel’s Dakshin restaurant. To know more, call 6309024747.

The Gateway Hotel

Relish the delicacies of Onam sadya dished out by home chef Mushthri Althaf at The Gateway. Featuring a variety of authentic Kerala dishes served on banana leaves, the spread includes over 20 dishes, each crafted meticulously to offer diners a true experience of Kerala’s culinary richness. From inji puli, erissery, pulichery, olan to avial, parippu payasam and palada payasam, chef Mushthri will be offering a delightful array of flavours.

The highlight of this year’s Onam sadya is their emphasis on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Chef Mushthri describes the preparation as a “labour of love” to recreate the traditional recipes passed down generations.

Priced at ₹999 (plus taxes), Onam sadya will be served at the Godavari Hall on September 15 from noon to 3pm. For details, contact 7795137999.

Novotel Hotel

Novotel Hotel has given a contemporary twist to the traditional sadya, catering to a diverse range of palates while maintaining the authenticity of Kerala’s time-honoured recipes. The Onam special feast will be available for brunch, spread out over a buffet, at The Square restaurant. More than 10 traditional dishes will be a part of the buffet along with live food stations.

Onam sadya brunch will be available at The Square restaurant on September 15 from 12.30pm to 4pm. It is priced at ₹2549 (plus taxes). For details, call 7799884036.

Kerala Kala Samiti

Beyond the culinary indulgence, Kerala Kala Samiti has been at the forefront of preserving the cultural aspects of Onam in Visakhapatnam. The year’s festivities are marked by vibrant cultural performances, comedy shows, competitions and Onasadya. Celebrations will begin on September 15 with pookalam competition encouraging families to participate in the ancient tradition of designing intricate floral rangolis. This will be followed by a cooking competition. The traditional Onasadya and cultural shows will be organised on September 22.

On September 22, 10am onwards, at Kala Keralam Auditorium.