Onam 2024: Where to have Onasadya in Coimbatore?

Rasanai

Avanashi Road

You can savour inji puli, a classic relish made of ginger, tamarind, and jaggery and a star of the sadya, or mezhugu peratti, a spicy dish made with tiny cubes of yam,erissery made with black chickpea and vegetables and more as Rasanai lays out an elaborate Onasadya packed with 28 dishes starting from upperi,sarkaravarati, puliserry, sambharam, chakka pradhaman and paalada pradhaman.

We first had an Onasadya at Thiruvananthapuram, followed by another at Kochi. Both were different in terms of dishes, taste and flavours,” recalls Sheik Mohideen, brand chef for the Pricol group’s South Indian brands including Rasanai. “We got Manian from Thiruvananthapuram and Unni from Kochi who makes sadya for Thrissur pooram and Nenmara pooram to present their dishes before finalising the menu for Onasadya. A team of cooks from Kerala are here to dish out the festive menu,” says Sheik adding that the takeaway boxes also carry an educative map on how to eat the sadya.

At Rasanai, Avanashi Road from September 11 to 16. Takeaway boxes cost ₹1499 plus taxes (can serve two to three) and dining is at ₹999 plus taxes for lunch. For booking, call 7540022333 / 7548811777

A1 Chips

Trichy Road

Picture delicious paalada payasam with fresh paalada rice bits and the cool, creamy indulgence of an ice cream. That’s the signature paalada pradhaman icecream, a recipe of A1 chips and Boomerang. “We had repeated trials as the rice flakes tend to get crystallised,” says Sudeesh Dhamodaran, joint managing director of A1 Chips, which makes varieties of sweets and savouries. He adds that Onam this year may be a sober because of the spate of natural calamities in Kerala.

However, festivities are incomplete without a sumptuous sadya. While every year, they take pre-bookings for paalada payasam, their Onam gift box comes packed with naalu vettu chips, jackfruit chips, sharkaravaratti, pappadam, mango pickle and inji puli, a total of eight items. “Pre-order for Onam gift boxes are always high in our Chennai and Bengaluru outlets,” says Sudheesh. “We bring out our copper urulis to make payasam only on two occasions in a year —Vishukani or Chitrakani and Onam.” You can also check out their Onam rap song that captures the joy, rhythm and beats of the harvest festival on Spotify.

Paalada payasam is priced at ₹330 for one litre. The Onam gift box is priced at ₹850. To pre-book, call 8883322244

Lulu Mall

Avanashi Road

Ring in in Onam festivities with Lulu’s Onasadya that features as many as 26 dishes, including favourites like kalan, olan, thoran,and paalada pradhaman.The feast here comes with beetroot and pineapple pachadi and also carrot and payar upperi, kootu curry, pappadam and more.

There are both dine-in and takeaway options at LuLu Hypermarket. Dine-in sadya is priced at ₹299 and is available from September 10 to 13. You can pre-book the takeaway sadya priced at ₹499 and get it on September 15. To place your order WhatsApp or Call 9778900851 or 6911001.