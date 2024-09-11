GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onam 2024 | Where to find Onam Sadya this year in your city

Looking for the perfect spot to book your Onam lunch this year? Here are our choices across Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram

Published - September 11, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Team MetroPlus

Bengaluru

From sadya meal boxes and payasam-only takeaway, here is what Bengaluru’s restaurants have on offer this Onam. Use this list to plan the Sadya fix with your family and friends.

Chennai

Wondering where to book lunch this Onam in Chennai? Every year families and friends gather together to dive into this sumptuous vegetarian spread, served on a banana leaf. Here’s our round up of the best Chennai has to offer for Onam, this year.

Millet specials make their way to the Onam menu

Coimbatore

From adapradhaman and avial to erissery and thoran, Onam feast now comes to your doorstep or you can go to it. Here are our top picks to indulge with your family and friends in Coimbatore.

Hyderabad

Here are some places in Hyderabad where you can enjoy the Onam Sadya. There are dine-in and take away options with some restaurants also serving non vegetarian options,

Kochi

Here’s where you can book your Onasadya in Kochi. From payasam to pulissery and everything in between, these Onam sadyas promise to fulfil your sadya craving.

Now enjoy Onam sadya abroad that comes straight from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

To enjoy sadya with your family and friends in Thiruvananthapuram, here are the places you can check out. There are dine-in and takeaway options, some that come in the form of Sadya boxes.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Related Topics

food / food and dining (general) / traditional food

Collection - 6 stories

Traditional Onam sadya served in banana leaf
Features
What Bengaluru’s restaurants are offering for Onam 2024
Nidhi Adlakha
A traditional Onam Sadya at Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai
Features
Where you can have Onam Sadya this year in Chennai
Chitradeepa Anantharam
Takeaway boxes
Features
Onam 2024: Where to have Onasadya in Coimbatore?
K Jeshi
A traditional Onam Sadya on a banana leaf
Features
Savour Onam festivities with sadya across Hyderabad
Prabalika M. Borah
Traditional Onam sadya served in banana leaf
Features
Where to get your onasadya in Kochi
Onasadya
Features
Onam 2024: Where to have Onasadya in Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.