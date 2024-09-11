Onam 2024 | Where to find Onam Sadya this year in your city

Bengaluru

From sadya meal boxes and payasam-only takeaway, here is what Bengaluru’s restaurants have on offer this Onam. Use this list to plan the Sadya fix with your family and friends.

Chennai

Wondering where to book lunch this Onam in Chennai? Every year families and friends gather together to dive into this sumptuous vegetarian spread, served on a banana leaf. Here’s our round up of the best Chennai has to offer for Onam, this year.

Coimbatore

From adapradhaman and avial to erissery and thoran, Onam feast now comes to your doorstep or you can go to it. Here are our top picks to indulge with your family and friends in Coimbatore.

Hyderabad

Here are some places in Hyderabad where you can enjoy the Onam Sadya. There are dine-in and take away options with some restaurants also serving non vegetarian options,

Kochi

Here’s where you can book your Onasadya in Kochi. From payasam to pulissery and everything in between, these Onam sadyas promise to fulfil your sadya craving.

Thiruvananthapuram

To enjoy sadya with your family and friends in Thiruvananthapuram, here are the places you can check out. There are dine-in and takeaway options, some that come in the form of Sadya boxes.