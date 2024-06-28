GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Olive Goa is now also a performance space with live gigs, soul music and DJ nights

We speak to Ash Chandler, a partner at the restaurant, about what guests can expect with its new performance area and fresh music programming

Published - June 28, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Anagha Maareesha
The new decor at Olive Goa, Vagator

The new decor at Olive Goa, Vagator

Olive Goa opened its doors in May 2018 on the picturesque cliffs of Vagator beach. A beloved sunset spot for tourists and locals, the restaurant and bar made a name for itself with its Mediterranean fare. Now, on its sixth anniversary, Olive Goa is revamping itself as a performance venue. Local partner Ash Chandler has curated a line-up of live music performances and jazz gigs. All of this is also accompanied with a new look. 

“The focus for most of Goa seems to be EDM and trance music. Olive is unique in its live and house music offerings,” says Ash, who is also an actor, musician and stand-up comedian. Each day of the week has a different performance in store. For example, on Mondays, Russian concert pianist Tatiana Dichenko will play for diners. Saturdays will see the O’Live Orchestra taking the stage.  Goa-based musician Aviv Pereira, will play on Sunday nights with his rock and soul band The Aviv Projekt. “Our move towards the live element separates us from all the others,” Ash adds. 

Cocktails at Olive Goa

Cocktails at Olive Goa

The stage and performance area is part of a new air-conditioned section of the restaurant. “Our beloved al fresco space has gotten a major glow-up too. We have chic new fabrics, stylish curtains, and trendy lighting that make it very cosy. The bamboo awning on the open deck adds both flair and shade, while new, comfy furniture and air-conditioned spots keep things cool,” Ash explains. 

The menu too has some additions. They now offer Mediterranean-inspired dishes with a Goan twist. The new dishes include jumbo fusilli aglio olio with Goan chorizo, smoked duck breast with jamun and jaggery jam, and roast butternut squash with mango ginger. Ingredients used in these dishes, such as kokum, local seafood and feni are all sourced straight from Goa-based farmers.

Cost for two 3,500. At Vagator Beach, Goa. For details, call 7888037772

Related Topics

food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.