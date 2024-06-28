Olive Goa is now also a performance space with live gigs, soul music and DJ nights

Olive Goa opened its doors in May 2018 on the picturesque cliffs of Vagator beach. A beloved sunset spot for tourists and locals, the restaurant and bar made a name for itself with its Mediterranean fare. Now, on its sixth anniversary, Olive Goa is revamping itself as a performance venue. Local partner Ash Chandler has curated a line-up of live music performances and jazz gigs. All of this is also accompanied with a new look.

“The focus for most of Goa seems to be EDM and trance music. Olive is unique in its live and house music offerings,” says Ash, who is also an actor, musician and stand-up comedian. Each day of the week has a different performance in store. For example, on Mondays, Russian concert pianist Tatiana Dichenko will play for diners. Saturdays will see the O’Live Orchestra taking the stage. Goa-based musician Aviv Pereira, will play on Sunday nights with his rock and soul band The Aviv Projekt. “Our move towards the live element separates us from all the others,” Ash adds.

The stage and performance area is part of a new air-conditioned section of the restaurant. “Our beloved al fresco space has gotten a major glow-up too. We have chic new fabrics, stylish curtains, and trendy lighting that make it very cosy. The bamboo awning on the open deck adds both flair and shade, while new, comfy furniture and air-conditioned spots keep things cool,” Ash explains.

The menu too has some additions. They now offer Mediterranean-inspired dishes with a Goan twist. The new dishes include jumbo fusilli aglio olio with Goan chorizo, smoked duck breast with jamun and jaggery jam, and roast butternut squash with mango ginger. Ingredients used in these dishes, such as kokum, local seafood and feni are all sourced straight from Goa-based farmers.

Cost for two ₹3,500. At Vagator Beach, Goa. For details, call 7888037772