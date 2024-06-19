I did not expect to see a beehive in a bar. However, in Kuala Lumpur, where theatre, nostalgia, and science combine to create memorable cocktails, there are surprises at every counter.

Now with Indians eligible for visa-free entry to Malaysia (till the end of this year), and several competitively priced flights to Kuala Lumpur, this is a good time to explore the city. Join us on a boozy cocktail trail through some of its most innovative bars.

Bar Trigona

A curry puff, pickle brine, and a menthol candle seem like unlikely ingredients in a cocktail bar. So I am curious when bartender Marcus Kwok places a Santo cocktail, featuring bourbon whisky, dry vermouth, palo santo, lemon and that candle, in front of me, and then proceeds to theatrically set it alight. Wrapped in the sweet scent of menthol, the cocktail is heady and well balanced.

Multiple award-winning Bar Trigona, set in the plush Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, with a close-up view of the glittering Petronas Towers, delivers luxury with a conscience. Explaining how the bar is named after the Trigona bee, Marcus pulls out an actual hive and uses a pipette to draw out a few drops of the complex, delectable honey.

“The bees like starfruit, which has a sweet and sour taste,” he says, adding that the honey is rare, so they support local farmers by encouraging customers to adopt hives. A part of their profits from the sale of cocktails also goes towards the revitalisation of indigenous bee habitats.

This commitment to sustainability includes efforts to use local produce, which results in an array of cocktails with fresh, inventive flavours. Try the popular Pastel, for instance, a blend of fermented rose apple juice, strawberries from the Cameron highlands, torch ginger and rum. Or a savoury Sienna made with tequila, carrots, saffron and local pickle brine.

“Being a tropical country there is so much available,” says Marcus, adding “We are trying to do something that’s different, but also fun. For the adventurous, there is a Cacao and Curry cocktail, featuring rum, whisky, cacao, a curry puff and more.

The food is an alluring amalgamation of fancy and rooted ingredients, from homegrown Malaysian caviar served with blinis, sour cream and fried oyster canapes to hand cut black truffle fries served with garlic aioli, shaved black truffle and smoked Maldon salt.

Nadodi

Unexpectedly, in a glamorous Malaysian bar, I find myself transported to my childhood home and sun-soaked school holidays. Mixologist Apurav Bhatia smiles at my expression on trying the Mango Bite cocktail, a thoughtful interpretation of the ubiquitous Indian sweet using mango distillate, lemon, clarified mango cordial, topped with a cone of sweet, chewy aam papad — he is used to this reaction from Indian travellers.

Ver by Nadodi, which just turned one, is an addition to the celebrated restaurant. Although it shares space with Nadodi, popular for its modern multi-course menus, which pivot on familiar flavours from South India and Sri Lanka, Ver has a cheery personality of its own.

Explaining how they celebrate childhood memories with cocktails, Apurav says they built their menu around flavours, stories, sweets and games he remembers from growing up in India.

Order a peach kulfi, which includes tequila, all spice, gooseberry, citrus and creme de peche (a fruit liqueur). Or breathe in the romance of the monsoon with a cocktail inspired by the scent of rain, made with vodka, cacao husk, citrus, beetroot soda, raicilla, a distilled Mexican spirit made from agave and, in a quest for that authentic scent, kaolin clay.

The wide range of exotic ingredients, sourced from all over the world demonstrates how much planning goes into crafting cocktails at Ver. They are all firmly rooted with familiar ingredients, thus providing an echo of India and Sri Lanka: fenugreek negronis, banana flower Manhattans and a nomad martini spiked with lime pickle.

Award winning Chef Yavhin Siriwardhana, has created a short but punchy menu to go with the drinks. I try the Bombay chicken toast, featuring spicy minced chicken set on crunchy sourdough, topped with dollops of goat’s cheese. If you’re feeling fancy, there are also black truffle croquettes, rich with cheddar, and a Wagyu biryani made with short grain rice, and served old school, with okra salna and onion pachadi.

Reka: bar

Like most of Kuala Lumpur’s hippest watering holes, Reka: bar is discreetly tucked away — a refuge for those in the know. I walk past a corridor bathed in blue light and push open a door to find myself in an intriguing space that is part cocktail bar, part laboratory, part Star Wars spaceship.

Past the marble bar counter, there is a section bristling with gleaming, futuristic-looking equipment including a centrifuge, rotary evaporator, thermomix, sous vide and gelato machine, all used to distil flavours, clarify drinks and weave together complex cocktails.

Joel Poon, co-owner of Reka, which he describes as a “friendly post-modern flavour lab,” explains how the name is a play on both Eureka, and the Malay word for creation. “We see this bar as a platform to showcase our ideas,” he adds.

“We explore forgotten recipes or techniques for our cocktails,” says Joel, walking over to the lab, where two bartenders are busy at work. “This is our prep space, and every cocktail is created here,” he says, adding that they have weekly creative sessions to encourage ideas from everyone. “The bartenders, chefs and floor staff gather, and someone will kick off an idea, then we work on it together. It could be a cocktail, a dish or even a yoga exercise,” he smiles.

I try Come to the Duck Side, a cocktail made with Michter’s bourbon, Campari, mancino vermouth and two surprising ingredients: duck fat and black truffle oil. Since the fat is clarified, the cocktail is clear except for a couple of aromatic puddles of truffle oil — and it is addictively unctuously savoury. They recommend you pair it with a dish of marinated lamb, burnt eggplant puree and roasted potatoes.

All this tinkering about in the lab involves soaking up information from everywhere so they have a compact library here with classics like The Flavour Bible and The Noma Guide to Fermentation. How seriously do they take fermentation? Well, there is a shelf full of affectionately named house ferments: from Posieden kefir to Mama Oolong.

Junglebird

Divyesh Chauhan yells “Hello!” from behind the bar counter as I enter JungleBird. The co-founder is bright and cheerful, like his relaxed space, flooded with sunshine and music from the Seventies — ‘Grease Lightnin’ plays and we settle into comfortable wicker chairs.

Launched in 2017 in a different location, JungleBird relocated to its present premises in 2020, in the thick of the pandemic, battling all its associated challenges. The team, however, soldiered on, pivoting as rules kept changing and building a community in the process. A rum-speciality bar, they currently carry about 300 labels from around the world, including bottles from Japan, Cuba, Barbados and — yes — Old Monk from India.

Explaining how they source their rums, Divyesh says they are constantly on the look out for interesting new labels. “We have hand carried rums from Singapore, the UK and the US.... Whenever we go travelling, we find something different,” he says, going on to explain why rum is a fascinating drink to build a bar around. “It has great versatility, and great stories. Over the years, rum has had a huge impact on people. It does have a dark history, but we don’t hide away from that,” he says, adding, “It is one of the few products where you can mix different rums together and get something fantastic.”

On cue, the bar shakes up their signature cocktail — the JungleBird, a sweet, refreshing drink with interesting complex notes from the rum. Made with three kinds of rum, Campari, lime juice, pineapple juice and a touch of sugar; it tastes like a weekend on the beach.

The menu offers bar food that highlights comfortingly familiar flavours from the Caribbean, Asia and Britain: a hearty albondigas guisadas tomato stew with meatballs, crunchy spring rolls filled with wood ear and shiitake mushrooms, and an unabashedly indulgent carb on carb chip butty.

Unlike the creamy pinacoladas of the past, the cocktails here are sleek and modern. However, they do pay homage to drinks from the disco era by reimagining them, and serving them with a twist. The caipirinha, for instance, comprises Thoquino Cachaca, honey jackfruit, lime, and whey. Also try the cendol colada, a tribute to one of Malaysia’s favourite desserts, made with Diplomático Planas(an aged white rum), coconut cream, pandan, pineapple, and lime. It is perfect for what Divyesh calls Malaysia’s “perpetual summer”.