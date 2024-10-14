ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Hyderabad has kunafa-filled chocolate bars

Published - October 14, 2024 09:22 am IST

At Hyderabad-based cloud cakery Xocolatl, kunafa chocolate bars are chocolatey and crunchy

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah

Kunafa chocolate bars by Xocolatl | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Why have just kunafa when you can have kunafa chocolate? Hyderabad’s Xocolatl,  a cloud cakery, introduced chocolate bars stuffed with crispy pistachio-flavoured kunafa chocolate bars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chocolate bars give the joy of biting into chocolate and then enjoying the crispy kunafa. The made-to-order bars are available in three variations — kunafa chocolate, lotus biscoff kunafa and salted caramel kunafa — and are in two sizes. Ashmeet Dua, founder of Xocolatl, says he wanted to look at something new and interesting for the festive season. His cakery has made a name for its innovative, custom-made designer cakes. 

Ashmeet loves challenges. So, he decided to try something new. He says, “I wanted both the kunafa and the chocolate to taste the best. I knew the combination would work well. So I have been experimenting with it for some time. I tried several things to ensure the kunafa wouldn’t be soggy. After months of experimenting with different brands of kunafa, I decided to go with kataifi, the original sev with which Kunafa is made in the Gulf countries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pistachio flavoured kunafa inside the chocolate bars by Xocolatl | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Ashmeet uses couverture chocolate for his bars. To prepare the kunafa for the filling, they first make a pistachio paste which is mixed with the butter-roasted kataifi. “We roast the kataifi in the oven to keep it fresh and ensure crispness in every bite.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The three other variation of kunafa bars by Xocolatl | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

To make the bars, a layer of chocolate is first set, on which comes a layer of pistachio kunafa and then comes the final top layer of chocolate. The kunafa chocolate bar is priced at ₹600. There is a pack of minis as well, It has three different chocolates and is priced at ₹800.

Find them on Instagram as @xocolatl_hyd

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US