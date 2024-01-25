Notes from the royal table of king Serfoji II of Thanjavur

January 25, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

What does it take to dine like royalty? Grand portion sizes, silver or gold cutlery, and perhaps even a performance come to mind. Sarabendra Pakashastra, a cookbook from the royal kitchens of Maratha King Serfoji II of Thanjavur, gives us the opportunity to indulge in a regal culinary experience.

The inception of Maratha rule in Thanjavur dates back to the late 1600s and continued until the mid-1800s. Among the rules, Serfoji II, who ruled between 1798 and 1832, was renowned for introducing literary, technological, and scientific milestones. As a connoisseur of taste, he is said to have brought European recipes from his travels to be prepared in his kitchen.

In this book by A Krishnaswamy Raje Mahadik, a member of the erstwhile Tanjore royal family, one can find a compilation of recipes from manuscripts preserved by the Sarasvati Mahal library set up by Serfoji II in Thanjavur. It is said that they were written as per the jabani or oral statement of a ‘Narayana Ayya’ and ‘Butler Venkataswamy’, who served the king’s kitchen in 1825.

“This is the third edition of the cookbook. The first edition was published in 1988 by Sarasvati Mahal Library with the intent to preserve and promote Thanjavur-Maratha cuisine. South India is not unfamiliar with this food thanks to the many military hotels. But since many of them are disappearing, this book is here to help,” says Pratap Sinh Serfoji Raje Bhosale, sixth descendant ofSerfoji II.

He goes on to add that the dishes in the cookbook may seem different from Maharashtrian cuisine as they have strong Tamil and Mughal influences. The book also reveals that Serfoji maintained three kitchens — a Marathi one where only non-vegetarian dishes were made, another where only vegetarian dishes were made, and an “Angriji” or English kitchen where European preparations were made. In a similar fashion, the cookbook is also divided into these three categories and is presented in Marathi, Tamil, and English.

We also get a sneak peek into the various roles in the kitchen, like the royal ‘halwayee’ who was in charge of all things sweet, a royal taster, who had to ensure that the food was both balanced and not poisonsed, and staff to ensure the quality of ingredients, water, and milk.

Throughout the book, dishes are distributed among sauces, sambars, rice varieties, jellies, meatballs, meat cubes, and other meat preparations with a major focus on mutton. In addition, recipes for preservables like pickles, podis, or vadagams are also listed. “These recipes are still very relevant in our families. We make them for festivals. We make Sunti, a mutton meat ball, akin to a Tamil kola urundai, for Diwali. For Pongal or Sankranti, we also celebrate the harvest with Khendata (mixed vegetable and dal-based curry),” says Pratap

The popularity of these recipes saw a steady increase during the pandemic when people found an interest in resurrecting long-forgotten family recipes. Since then, copies of the previous two editions have been in demand. “Hotels across the country host Thanjavur-Maratha food festivals, and almost every time Sarabendra Pakashastra is the book they refer to, with guidance from my mother,” he adds. He also shares pictures and recipes prepared by her on social media frequently.

Despite being a third edition, this book is riddled with language errors. Once we manage to get past that, weak points of reference emerge. Measurements are given in handfuls and tolas (an ancient Indian unit of measurement standardised as 180 grains), leading to potential discrepancies. But if you are ready for rigorous trial and error, give their Kesari Maas, Blood cubes, Mutton Jelly, or Sugar rice a try.

