‘Nongu’ sellers in Thiruvananthapuram are having a field day as temperature soars

D Vijayakumar aka Kumar is a one-man army, when it comes to serving nongu juice. Glasses are washed in no time, a light brown liquid, sharbat (syrup), is poured into them, followed by spoonfuls of nongu (ice apple or palmyra palm fruit) juice from a huge steel tumbler. He mixes it well and hands over the glasses to a queue of customers. The drink is customised – some with ice and syrup, some with less syrup and the third without ice or syrup. In between, he also packs juice in small pouches for those who want it as parcel.

It is a regular day at work for Kumar at his nondescript juice shop, Vinayaka, at Aryasala in Thiruvananthapuram. Bunches of brinjal-coloured nongu lie outside the shop in the sun.

The wobbly, plump, translucent kernels of the fruit are ideal coolants to beat the heat. Kumar’s is among the several shops in the city that have been selling nongu juice orsharbat when the mercury soars.

You can have it plain – the flesh scooped out of the nongu shell is whisked so that you can have the juice and the chunks with or without sugar. A favourite is plain juice flavoured with a sharbat syrup. “These days people prefer the fruit sharbat with nongu and cut fruits added to it — pineapple, apple, grapes, banana etc,” Kumar says, adding that he has been in this business for over three decades now. “My father, Dorai, used to sell mixture (a savoury). Then he started selling nongu juice with it. After he passed away, I closed the mixture business and focused on nongu. That has done me good,” says Kumar.

The fruit has been the mainstay of their lives for Sivamohan S and son Pramod Mohan, who run Devi Juice at East Fort. “I started this in the ‘70s to make a living. Now there are more players in this field but we have managed to stay put,” says Sivamohan.

They do not customise the drink. “We don’t add any other fruit or syrup. Elderly people enjoy it like that, while youngsters want it sweet,” says Pramod.

The juice with khus khus is a favourite variety and the go-to place for this is Killippalam Special Nongu Sarbath, near the Bund Road leading to Attukal Temple, points out Rajan K Nair, a regular customer of the shop. “I have been coming here since my school days. We would walk all the way from SMV School here, some two kilometres, just to have the juice. Now I am 55 and I come here whenever I can,” says Rajan.

The shop sells nongu juice blended with naruneendi (sarsaparilla) syrup and nongu-pineapple combination with the syrup. “Ours is, perhaps, the oldest shop in this business and we have been doing this for nearly 100 years now,” says Rajesh Kumar, who manages the shop with his son, Vishnu R.

The kernel, scooped out of the fruit, is packed and kept in the freezer in the morning. “One packet has enough pulp for 25 glasses. We make the naruneendi sharbat here at the shop. The nongu-pineapple combination is much in demand. Pineapple pieces are mixed in a specific ratio with nongu, otherwise the taste of the latter will overpower the drink. This combo is also stocked separately in the freezer,” says V Jayakumari, an employee at the shop for over 25 years.

The fruit, besides being high on water content, is rich in vitamins and potassium and low on calories. “Since it is a natural coolant, those who contract chicken pox often buy it,” adds Jayakumari.

The city also has several makeshift outlets selling nongu juice. One is a shop at Pippinmood, run by a brand, Palm World, since 2013. “Besides nongu juice, there is palm pine (nongu-pine apple combination) and fruit mix, which has nongu with bananas, pomegranate (seasonal), pineapple, cardamom and nuts sauteed in ghee. All products are made at our unit at Pamangod near Pappanamcode and are stored in insulated puff boxes so that they don’t get spoilt,” says Ajith Kumar, who runs Palm World.

Ajith adds that he supplies the juice to shops at Jagathy, Poojappura, Neyyattinkara, Oolampara, Statue and Fort besides certain juice shops. “At least 300 glasses of the juice is made every day for a makeshift outlet . Instead of syrup or sugar we use palm jaggery for sweetness,” he says. They also sell the fruit at ₹30 per piece.

Since nongu is not grown in Kerala, the fruit comes to Thiruvananthapuram from Tamil Nadu. “The availability is region specific. For instance, now we are getting the fruit from Nagercoil, Panakudi and Urambu. After that the load will arrive from Thiruchendur and Thenkasi. Following that, we get the fruit from Palakkad district. Usually, the fruit will be available in plenty for eight to nine months. However, due to paucity in rainfall, there has been a delay in the supply from many regions,” Ajith says.

There has been a shortage of the fruit also because of high demand. “With many roadside vendors purchasing nongu from our regular suppliers there are days when we don’t get enough fruit. The load arrives once in two or three days and we take around 600 of them. One piece costs ₹30,” Pramod says.

If the fruit is big, there would be enough jelly for a glass of juice. “But often we get small fruits and then we have to take pulp of at least three or four fruits for one glass,” Pramod says.

Meanwhile, the juice/sharbat has become pricey over the years. “There was a time when it cost just 50 paisa. Now the price starts at ₹60,” says Sivamohan. Kumar says that there was a time when he used to sell it for ₹2.50 per glass and now it costs ₹80. The rate has even gone up to ₹100 per glass in shops at Shanghumugham and Thiruvallam, he adds.

It seems, nongu is killing it this summer as well!