New Kia launches — EV9 and Carnival Limousine

Published - October 04, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Kia India unveils the EV9 e-SUV and Carnival Limousine, blending cutting-edge technology, luxury, and sustainability

Vikram Gour

Kia EV9 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kia India has officially introduced its EV9 e-SUV and Carnival Limousine as part of its 2.0 transformation strategy. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and sustainability, the company aims to elevate the driving experience for Indian consumers.

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 stands as a major contender in the electric SUV market, featuring a 99.8 kWh battery that offers a substantial range of up to 561 kilometres on a single charge. Equipped with ultra-fast charging capabilities, the EV9 can recharge from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes using a 350kW DC charger, making it suitable for both urban commutes and longer journeys. The EV9 boasts of an output of 380PS and 700 Nm of torque, making it a powerhouse on wheels.

The EV9 is designed around Kia’s Connect 2.0 platform, which enables real-time connectivity with smart devices, remote vehicle control, and over-the-air software updates. Its Digital Key 2.0 allows users to unlock and start the vehicle via their smartphones. Additionally, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature allows the vehicle to power external devices, adding further convenience.

The EV9 reflects Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, highlighted by a digital pattern lighting grille and a futuristic angular structure. The interior features a panoramic Trinity display with a 12.3-inch HD screen, a five-inch HVAC display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for navigation. However, the cabin does have a rather plastic look and feel and could honestly have featured better materials. Safety is prioritised with 27 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including multi-collision brakes, vehicle stability management, and a 10-airbag system, ensuring comprehensive occupant protection. 

Priced at ₹1.30 crore, the EV9 costs just ₹10 lakh lesser than the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV which boasts of a much higher level of creature comforts, luxury and opulence. 

Kia Carnival Limousine

The Kia Carnival Limousine is back in a bolder avatar, however the focus still remains on customers who prioritise luxury and advanced technology. Its exterior features a prominent black and chrome tiger-nose grille, Starmap LED DRLs, and R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels. A wide dual electric sunroof adds to its stylish appeal. Overall, the stance of the Carnival Limousine has improved, and it sports a more SUV-like design language. Unlike its predecessor which was a minivan, the new Carnival has sharper lines and a squared-off look. 

Kia Carnival Limousine | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Step inside, and the Carnival Limousine will surprise you with its luxurious cabin. Finished in a two-tone look, it boasts of fine materials, great fit and finish and a host of creature comforts. Second-row passengers benefit from powered relaxation seats with ventilation, heating, and leg support, while a 12-speaker BOSE Premium Sound System provides high-quality audio throughout the vehicle. Front-row occupants also enjoy premium features such as 12-way power driver’s seats, memory functions, and ventilated and heated seating. 

The Carnival Limousine is powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine that delivers 193 hp of power and 441 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is expected to deliver an average mileage of 14 kmpl.  

Interiors of the Carnival Limousine | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In terms of safety, the Carnival Limousine includes 23 ADAS Level 2 features, such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Cruise Control. The vehicle is equipped with eight airbags and a 360-degree camera, ensuring a high level of passenger protection. 

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Carnival has almost doubled in price as compared to its predecessor which debuted at a range of INR 27–32 lakh. The starting price of the new one is ₹63.90 lakh. While a lot has changed on board, the price jump is substantial. However when you compare it to its closest competitor —the Toyota Alphard (Vellfire in some markets) — the Carnival Limousine is ₹10 lakh cheaper. 

Motorscribes, in association with The Hindu, brings you the latest in cars and bikes. Follow them on Instagram on @motorscribes

