Suhas B Shetty has fond childhood memories of the small ice cream venture his paternal grandparents owned in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, where he was raised. “They had two businesses — textiles and a small, local shop where they retailed ice creams in simple flavours including vanilla, chocolate, and pineapple,” says Suhas, “I remember returning from school and playing around in the kitchen.” Over time, his father took over the textile venture and the ice cream business shut shop.

Now 32, Suhas moved to Bengaluru in 2007 to study and eventually earned a doctorate in pharmacy. “While my academic background is in pharmacy, entrepreneurship is in my bloodline,” says Suhas who has come full circle and now runs Iceberg Organic Ice Creams based out of his hometown. “When I returned to Nellore over a decade ago, I did not know which field I wanted to pursue but I was sure I wanted to start my own business. I turned to my father and grandmother who helped me with recipes and tips on venturing into the manufacturing business,” he says of the venture he started in 2013.

He adds, “I was determined to live in my hometown, where opportunities seemed limited. I observed the potential of the F&B industry in Tier 1 cities, but realised that this was underexplored in Tier 2 cities. I took a chance and started a small store with an investment of just ₹3 lakhs. Today, that small store has grown into a network of 120+ stores, supported by a ₹10 crore solar-powered factory situated on a two-acre premises in Nellore.

What makes his ice creams “organic” and gives them an ultra creamy texture is the use of A2 milk and organic butter. They are sweetened with dhaga mishri, and gondh (edible gum) is used as a natural preservative. “When we launched, we were using chemical stabilizers but after deciding to go organic in 2017 I researched natural preservatives and found gondh to be perfect. It’s the reason my product lasts six months, and I have applied for a patent as well,” says Suhas.

“We offer more than 36 flavours, ranging from classic options such as like vanilla and butterscotch to organic fruit flavours such as sitaphal, tender coconut, chikoo, and guava. We’ve also developed innovative flavours like charcoal, malai khurma, and gulab jamun,” he adds.

Taking cue from Dubai, he has recently launched ice creams using goat milk, camel milk, and donkey milk. “Each of these milks require a complex pasteurisation process, which is why they are priced higher due to the cost of these unique ingredients,” says Suhas who purchases camel milk from Jaipur and Hyderabad, goat milk from rural Karnataka, and donkey milk from a local farm in Nellore. Despite their niche nature, Suhas has received positive feedback on these variants that are currently supplied in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. “People are willing to try new products, and experiment with flavours.”

Suhas is now expanding into the premium segment with ‘Organic Creamery by Iceberg’. “We hope to set this up at Hyderabad in October and will offer an extensive product range sold by weight (e.g., ₹1 per gram). We will also retail organic chocolates, cold-pressed juices, ice cream cakes, and family packs. We’re also developing a custom fruit selection healthy smoothie segment and launching açaí bowls.” The team is also working towards launching a grocery brand, Proud Farmer Organics, where ghee, honey, unrefined sugar, liquid jaggery, oils, etc. sourced directly from farms will be retailed.

Details on icebergicecreams.in