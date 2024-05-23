Must-try Mango desserts in Hyderabad

Mango lovers are united that f ‘if there is mango, it should be had.’ The fruit is a delight in itself, but when it is incorporated in a dessert, it doubles the fun. no wonder the food food industry is making the most of the mango season.

Here are some of the fun desserts that you can give a try.

Mango French Toast: Slices of brioche bread, melted butter, custard and fresh mango. A match that cannot be ignored. It is a dessert that can be a meal if you eat small portions and are not too picky about carb calories. Is it too sweet? Not really, despite the custard involved. The saltiness from the bread and butter works well to balance the sweetness.

Where do you get? True Black Speciality Coffee Jubilee hills

Mangamma pudding. The Apricot Delight takes a break in summerat the place that popularised the dish in Hyderabad; Mangamma Mango Pudding takes over. Slices of cake sponge soaked with the goodness of flavoured condensed milk layered with mango slices. This dessert doesn’t shy away from sweetness.

Mangamma Mango Pudding awaits you at Spicy Venue

Mango Feta Salad Sweet, salty and spicy. With mango, feta and pepper, this mango dessert is a new summer entrant. Mango cubes with crumbled feta meet a spicy kick from crushed black pepper. Nothing can make you happier than the satisfaction of having a salad that also satiates the dessert craving.

Mango Feta Salad is Roastery Coffee House Hyderabad’s newest summer treat

Mango Tub Cake. The components include a moist, airy vanilla sponge, vanilla whipped cream, fresh mango pulp and the sweetest Dussehri mangoes they lay their hands on. Imagine a black forest, but replace chocolate with mango. The cake soaks in the goodness of mangoes in its sponge. The dairy cream balances the sweetness well and combines all three things beautifully.

Look out for the Mango Tub Cake by Trio La Patisserie on their social media platforms

Mango Kunafa: Ever imagined Kunafa with mango? This dessert with Akkawi cheese , adorns the saccharine-soaked fried vermicelli. This is then topped with a white ganache, mango chunks and a scoop of mango ice cream. Crunch meets stringy cheese meets soft mango chunks.

This Mango Kunafa at Captain Kunafa’s is going viral n Hyderabad.

Mango Pot Cake: How do you like your cake served? On a dessert plate? Think differently; go for an earthen pot. Cake in a pot, with mango puree, buttercream, full-fat milk, topped with chopped mangoes. This cake needs a spoon to scoop out everything from the pot. It is a moist cake best enjoyed when the pot sits in the refrigerator for a few hours.

Mango Pot Cake is made to order at Doh Raising Inc. Find them on Instagram

Mango rasmalai: Indians and mithai is a match made in heaven. Whatever be the occasion, a mithai (sweet) is a must. When it is mango season, it should be celebrated with mithais. So think mango rasmalai, and mango chum chum. In both these sweets mango pulp is incorporated in the chenna. These two mithais is desi all the way. If not a mithai person, go for the mango popsicle.

Celebrating mangoes in mithais is Almond House.

Mango kulfi: Kulfi is a reminder of childhood summer holidays. Kulfis are also a great way of showing the Indian side to an ice cream. Thought of a kulfi that is a real mango? When cut on gets to taste mewa loaded dry fruits and the mango fruit. This unique kulfi looks different and comes with the goodness of both mango and kulfi.

This designer mango kulfi is availabe at Gaurang’s Kitchen