More than G&Ts: Mossant Fermentary launches a new range of clean-label tonics

Mossant Fermentary has made a name for itself with its kombuchas, and the unique flavours they offer. Started by Adithya Kidambi and Shishir Sathyan, the brand stands out because of the passion and spirit of innovation the duo bring. Now they have branched out into a new range of products - tonic water. At a recent tasting event in Bengaluru they launched clean label tonics.

Their ethos has always been to make “better-for-you craft beverages” and these drinks are in keeping with the same line of thought.

The tonics are available in four flavours and are made of simple, natural and plant-based ingredients. The classic is a simple low-sugar beverage with notes of lime zest and grapefruit. The jalapeno variant packs in quite a spicy punch. The drink is made with brined jalapenos so the savouriness of the brine also comes through. Another one that skews savoury is the rosemary variant. The herbiness of it lends itself well to cocktails. The fourth variety is the passionfruit flavour. “We source our passion fruit from a farmer in Wayanad. He had a lot of excess fruit and just did not know what to do with it. So we decided to collaborate,” said Adithya.

Quinine, which comes from the bark of the cinchona tree, is the primary ingredient of tonic water. In the 19th Century when British soldiers were stationed in the tropics, malaria was a big threat. Medicinal quinine was prescribed to them as a cure, but quinine has a strong bitter taste. Instead they mixed it with gin so it tasted better. Thus the G&T was born. Nowadays we have better suited medicines for malaria and quinine is not recommended as a cure, so the amount of quinine, and therefore the bitterness levels, in tonic water is much less. Mossant’s drinks are low on the bitterness scale, and the flavours of the fruits and botanicals were quite vivid.

Tonic is usually paired with gin and sometimes vodka. But at the event, we also tried these tonics in a tropical dark rum cocktail and also agave cocktails. Since the flavours are so clean, I also enjoyed a few of the tonic as a drink on their own.

The 200ml tonic bottles are priced at ₹99 and are available on mossant.in